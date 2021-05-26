EU agrees new sanctions against Belarus, including closure of airspace

The European Union (EU) agreed on Monday to close the airspace with Belarus after the Alexandr Lukashenko regime forced a Ryanair plane to make a forced landing at Minsk airport on Sunday to arrest journalist Roman Protasevich.

Meeting in a face-to-face summit in Brussels, the EU heads of state and government demanded the journalist’s “immediate release” and prohibited Belarusian airlines – including the state-owned Belavia – from flying over Community airspace.

They also asked EU companies to “avoid” flying over Belarus.

Just yesterday, several European airlines, including airBaltic from Latvia and SAS from Scandinavia, as well as the Dutch KLM, said they would stop using Belarusian airspace.

This issue was the first to be addressed by the leaders, after the president of the European Council, Charles Michel, added it urgently to the summit agenda on Sunday. “This is a threat to international security and civil aviation” and the EU will adopt a “firm reaction”, Michel said, before the meeting started.

“We will not tolerate Russian roulette being played with the lives of innocent civilians. What happened yesterday is absolutely unacceptable, “he added at the press conference after this first day of the summit.

“Airspace control has been used to carry out a state hijacking,” said the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

After what happened, the EU needed to give a "quick response," European sources told Efe, although the Twenty-seven now have to agree on the technical details.

