EU adds another day to complex negotiations on agricultural subsidies

EFE Latam Videos

Mourning in Latin America, the region with the most relative daily deaths from covid-19

International Writing, May 27 (EFE) .- The Latin American and Caribbean region heads this Thursday the sad world ranking for the number of daily deaths from coronavirus per million inhabitants. Of the top ten countries on the list, nine are from this part of the world, according to the variable figures on the Our World in Data website. According to the most recent count, corresponding to May 26, that world ranking is headed by Guyana, Paraguay, Uruguay, Trinidad and Tobago, Suriname, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Bahrain and Bolivia. In the list, where South American countries are an alarming majority, Guyana appears as the nation with the highest number of deaths per million people with 16.53. This small Caribbean country, with only 782,766 inhabitants, reports 16,556 cases of coronavirus and 374 deaths to date, according to the US Johns Hopkins University. In the second position is Paraguay, with 15.42 deaths, followed by Uruguay (14.11), Trinidad and Tobago (12.15), Suriname (11.93), Argentina (11.77), Brazil (11.28 ), Colombia (10.10), Bahrain (9.40) and Bolivia (8.74). PAHO ASKS TO IMPROVE VACCINATION BUT … In general terms, America had 66,597,170 cases of coronavirus and 1,630,109 deaths as of Wednesday, according to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO). This figure was reached after the authorities reported 180,734 additional cases and 4,708 new deaths in the last 24 hours. In the PAHO count on Wednesday, the highest number of new cases corresponded to Brazil, with 73,453, followed by Argentina (24,601), the United States (24,435), Colombia (21,181), Peru (5,332), Chile (5,197), Uruguay (3,971), Canada (3,952), Paraguay (3,223), Bolivia (3,179), Mexico (2,483), Costa Rica (2,370), Guatemala (1,472), Venezuela (1,317) and Cuba (1,129). Regarding deaths, the international organization specifies that in the analyzed period the five most affected countries of the Americas were Brazil, with 2,173 more deaths; United States (588), Argentina (576), Colombia (459) and Mexico (265). The data is not a surprise, since last Saturday the director of PAHO, Carissa Etienne, announced that in Latin America “the lives of more than a million people have been cut short because of the covid-19”, for which “is a tragic milestone for all the inhabitants of the region.” Etienne regretted that “the pandemic is hitting Latin America hard”, an area that he described as “the epicenter of the suffering of covid-19”, for which he said that “it should also be an epicenter for vaccination.” However, the reality is very different since the official warned that of the more than 153.5 million people who have been vaccinated in America, only 21.6% are in Latin America and the Caribbean. ACTIONS IN THE MIDST OF THE EMERGENCY Although the figures are not encouraging, Latin American governments are trying, as they can, to contain the virus. In Argentina, for example, President Alberto Fernández hardened for nine days, since last Friday, the restrictions to face the onslaught of the second wave of covid-19 in the country. Colombian Iván Duque did the same on Wednesday when he announced that he would extend the health emergency for 90 days, which was declared for the first time in March of last year, with the aim of promoting economic reactivation. Despite this, he clarified, the “opening of bars, restaurants and other entertainment spaces (will take place) when we have ICU occupancy levels below 85%.” The Intensive Care Units (ICU) of Colombia, which number 11,319, reached their maximum occupancy point since the beginning of the pandemic last Monday, with a total of 7,857 seriously ill patients. Likewise, the Bolivian regions of Santa Cruz, Cochabamba, Oruro and Tarija established a rigid quarantine in which the movement of people and vehicles is restricted in addition to the closure of commercial activities. In fact, this Thursday it was learned that Cochabamba and Santa Cruz suffer from insufficient medical oxygen, saturation of the Intensive Care Units (ICU) and lack of medications. Despite this, the new quarantine is a decision that the Luis Arce Administration does not share, which is now focusing on reactivation to save itself from the other pandemic that hurts Latin America and the Caribbean: economic bankruptcy. Chile goes one step further by vaccinating more than 51% of the target population -9.7 million people-, a mark that places it as the second country in the world with the most completely inoculated population behind Israel, according to data from the Oxford University. And, as if it were a vision of what the future of the world will be about, the Chilean authorities launched since Wednesday the digital “vaccination card” that allows those who have already been inoculated to leave the quarantined areas and travel between regions, something forbidden for months. (c) EFE Agency