Speaking to RaiSport collected by Ace’s colleagues, Ettore Messina He has assured that he does not believe that Euroleague 2019/20 can return in time to end due to the health crisis caused by the coronavirus.

The coach of Olimpia Milano He believes that it will not be possible to travel between countries freely for a few months, so he does not see the completion of the competition feasible:

“It is very difficult for the Euroleague to return. In Italy, you can move by bus except to play in Brindisi or Sassari. I do not know, just as in a more normal situation, in two or three months … but it is something you cannot plan Right now. Thinking now of having 18 European teams traveling from one country to another is not real. “

Ettore Messina: “it is impossible to think about ending the season, even behind closed doors.” Via @RaiSport – Ignacio Ojeda (@IgOjeda) April 12, 2020

The former Real Madrid coach and Gregg Popovich’s assistant in San Antonio Spurs do not think it is worth the trouble or the debate about the possible return of the competition in the coming months:

“Right now there are much more important things than basketball. To begin with, the effort that the medical personnel are making and the sacrifices that many people are making. With the current rules of social distancing, you cannot think of finishing a basketball season Not even behind closed doors. There are no viable alternatives. Not even two thirds of the championship had been completed … but it is not even time to start arguing about it. “

.