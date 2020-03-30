Amid the pandemic of the coronavirus that plagues the world, one of the competitions that has been temporarily canceled has been the Euroleague. Precisely in the tournament that brings together the best in Europe, the Italian is directing Ettore Messina, more precisely to the Armani Milano.

Messina had downplayed the Covid-19 at first, but now he took the opportunity to apologize for his sayings, since according to him “he thought it was like the flu but something worse and he was totally wrong. Sorry if I said nonsense, ”he said, in addition to calling the moment his country is going through as“ a period of war ”because of the health crisis.

In addition, Messina recognized his players for lowering their salaries while they are not playing, stating that “they have been very willing to respond to the needs of the club. They are sensitive and responsible athletes. I am very proud of them. ” Within the campus are Luis Scola and the Spanish Sergio Rodríguez, who hope that basketball will return to try to enter the playoffs.

