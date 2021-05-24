ETSI advances in the protection of systems based on AI | News | Safety

The ETSI recently posted ETSI GR SAI 005, a report that summarizes and analyzes the guidelines for mitigating threats against AI-based systems. As indicated by the association, establishing a line for a common understanding of the cybersecurity risks that Artificial Intelligence solutions entail will be key for the widespread implementation and acceptance of systems and applications of this nature.

Specifically, the document analyzes the available methods to protect AI-based systems by mitigating known or potential security threats identified in the recent publication of ENISA and the report ETSI GR SAI 004. It also addresses the security capabilities, challenges, and limitations when adopting AI-based systems in certain use cases.

Artificial intelligence has been driven by the rapid progress of deep learning and its applications such as image classification, object detection, speech recognition, and language translation. Therefore, this study focuses on “deep learning” and explores existing mitigating countermeasures attacks.

ETSI advances in the protection of AI-based systems.

It also describes the workflow of machine learning models where the life cycle includes stages of development and implementation. Based on this workflow, the report summarizes existing and potential mitigation approaches against training attacks (i.e. mitigations to protect the machine learning model from poisoning and backdoor attacks) and against inference attacks. , including evasion, model theft and data mining.

Due to the rapid evolution of attack technology for AI-based systems, existing solutions may become less effective over time, although their approaches and fundamentals remain. Furthermore, most of the approaches presented come from an academic context and make certain assumptions, which must be considered when applied in practice.

ETSI GR SAI 005 is intended to serve as a protection AI technical reference for the planning, design, development, implementation, operation and maintenance of AI-based systems. In the future, much more research will be needed in the realm of automated verification and validation, explicability and transparency, and new security techniques to counter emerging threats to this development.