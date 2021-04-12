eToro hires Hedva Ber as Deputy CEO

Related news

The digital investment platform eToro has announced the signing of Israel’s former head of banking supervision, Hedva Ber, as Deputy CEO and Global Chief Operating Officer. A position that reinforces its organizational structure before its next stock market debut.

The broker specifies in a statement published this Friday that its functions will be those of direct operational infrastructure, the corporate governance framework and regulatory and compliance matters. This also includes the legal department, risk management and social responsibility of the company.

Ber has a experience of more than 25 years in the banking and financial sector and has held various senior management positions in Bank leumi, while between 2015 and 2020 she was Israel’s director of banking supervision.

Growth plan

“I am looking forward to working with its employees and managers to ensure that eToro continues to carry out its activity in compliance with the most demanding regulations,” Ber said in statements collected by the firm. He has also remarked that among his tasks will be “monitor the constant investments of the company in its operational capabilities to sustain its rapid growth and create value for its clients and investors. “

For his part, the co-founder and CEO of eToro, Yoni Assia, welcomed Ber and highlighted that he brings “invaluable experience to the areas of regulation, corporate governance and risk management“.