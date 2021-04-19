eToro enables Uniswap (UNI) and Chainlink (LINK) trading

Popular broker and exchange eToro added Chainlink (LINK) and Uniswap (UNI) to its cryptocurrency offering.

The news was confirmed via LinkedIn on Monday April 19 by Doron Rosenblum, vice president of trading solutions at eToro.

Incorporation of LINK and UNI

Following the incorporation of LINK and UNI, eToro’s cryptocurrency offering amounts to 18 assets.

At press time, Chainlink was the 12th cryptocurrency by market capitalization, totaling $ 15 billion. For its part, Uniswap is ranked 11th with a market capitalization of $ 15.8 billion, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

According to the words of Doron Rosenblum:

“Now is the right time to add new cryptocurrencies to eToro. We have seen an explosion in retail investor appetite for the asset class and strong demand to invest in a greater variety of tokens. Both LINK and UNI have interesting use cases and remind us that not all cryptocurrencies are designed to be currencies. “

The addition of UNI and LINK is in addition to the other cryptocurrencies that eToro offers: Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, XRP, Dash, Litecoin, NEO, Stellar, EOS, ADA, IOTA, BNB, ZCash, Tron and Tezos.

eToro, a platform with more than 20 million registered users, had incorporated last October staking options for Cardano (ADA) and Tron (TRX), as reported by BeInCrypto.

