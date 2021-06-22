Ethiopian citizen was arrested on charges of fraudulently obtaining US citizenship

A Georgia man has been arrested on criminal charges related to allegations that he lied to obtain US citizenship.

Miami World – Justice Gov

According to the indictment, which was revealed after the arrest, Mezemr Abebe Belayneh, 65, of Snellville, served as a civil interrogator in a makeshift prison in Dilla, Ethiopia, during a period in the late 1970s known as the Red Terror. . In prison, Abebe ordered and participated in the serious physical abuse and interrogation of detained prisoners on the basis of their political beliefs. The indictment alleges that Abebe illegally acquired U.S. citizenship, to which he was not entitled, concealing his involvement in the Red Terror when he falsely claimed that he had not persecuted anyone because of their political views and that he had never committed a crime for which he did not he had been arrested.

“Human rights violators are homeless in the United States,” said Acting Deputy Attorney General Nicholas L. McQuaid of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “No matter how long it has been, the Department of Justice will find and prosecute people who committed atrocities in their home countries and covered them into the United States.”

“The laws of the United States are designed to provide refuge for victims of human rights violations and to exclude those who commit them,” said the Acting US Department Attorney Kurt R. Erskine for the Northern District of Georgia . “The alleged lies of the defendant through his immigration and naturalization process subverted this system. We congratulate our law enforcement partners at the Department of Homeland Security and the dedicated team at the Department of Justice who work tirelessly to ensure that people like the defendant do not have a safe haven in our communities. “

“Abebe’s lies and horrible past events have fortunately haunted him again,” said Special Agent in Charge Katrina W. Berger, who oversees Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) operations in Georgia and Alabama. Now you will be held accountable. Thanks to the great work of the agents and officers involved in this case, as well as our law enforcement partners, justice will be served. “

Abebe is charged with two counts of illegal acquisition of naturalization. The maximum penalty for each charge is 10 years in prison. If convicted, a federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the US sentence Sentencing guidelines and other legal factors. A conviction would also result in the automatic revocation of Abebe’s US citizenship.

The Atlanta Office of Homeland Security Operations is investigating the case, and coordination was provided by the Human Rights Violators and War Crimes Center (HRVWCC). Established in 2009, the HRVWCC promotes government efforts to identify, locate, and prosecute human rights violators in the United States, including those known or suspected to have participated in persecution, war crimes, genocide, torture. , extrajudicial executions, female genital mutilation and the use or recruitment of child soldiers.

Trial Attorneys Jamie Perry and Patrick Jasperse of the Criminal Division’s Human Rights and Special Prosecution Section (HRSP) and Assistant US Attorney Jessica Morris of the US Attorney’s Office for the Northern District Georgia is prosecuting the case, with the assistance of HRSP Senior Historian Dr. Christopher Hayden.

Members of the public who have information about former human rights violators in the United States are urged to contact United States law enforcement through the HSI advice line at 1-866-DHS-2-ICE. (1-866-347-2423) or their online tip form at www.ice.gov/tips.

An indictment is simply an indictment and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.