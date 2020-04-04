In his four years as a doctor in Ethiopia, Rediet Libanos has only used an artificial respirator once, when a patient suffered a brain hemorrhage a few months ago.

Now the country is gearing up for a likely surge of new coronavirus infections in the coming days, so Rediet and her colleagues are struggling to learn in a hurry how the device works, an indispensable tool for the most seriously ill patients.

The 28-year-old doctor and six other doctors participated in a workshop this week in Addis Ababa to learn how to control the volume and pressure of oxygen in patients with damaged lungs.

So far, only 29 positive cases have been reported in Ethiopia, two of them serious, but Rediet anticipates a wave of new cases and for many, a ventilator will make the difference between life and death.

“I will be on the front line, so I have to know how to use the machine,” he told ..

While she and other doctors learn how to use respirators, Ethiopia, like many other African countries, suffers from a cruel shortage of these coveted equipment.

In a country of more than 100 million inhabitants, only 54 ventilators out of the 450 in the country in total were reserved for coronavirus sufferers, according to Yakob Seman, director general of medical services at the Ministry of Health.

In comparison, New York State, one of the current epicenters of the pandemic, claimed it needed thousands of respirators, for a population of about 20 million.

The Ethiopian Health Minister’s forecasts predict that “in the worst case”, the country may need 1,500 devices by the end of April.

The global demand for such devices is huge, making it impossible to know how Ethiopia will meet its needs, Yakob acknowledged.

“This shortage worries me a lot,” he admitted. “It is not because of a lack of will on the part of the government, but because of a lack of resources.”

The African continent is not the only one affected by the lack of respirators, so are the United States and European countries, recalled the African Union (AU), whose headquarters is in Addis Ababa. Still, Africa is a much more exposed continent.

In the Central African Republic, for example, there are only, according to humanitarian sources, three artificial respirators, for a population of five million.

African countries must “start thinking about getting more respirators,” said Dr. Mary Stephen, a head of the World Health Organization (WHO) in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

“In Africa we don’t produce them, so countries must start collaborating. Should we start talking to the private sector? Can we start talking to China?” He suggested.

“These are things that must be done before having many positive cases,” he warned.

The task, however, is complicated.

– “We are truly concerned” –

The Ethiopian government ordered a thousand devices from China, but they replied that it could not receive them all at once and that this month they would have to be satisfied with 250, Yacob explained.

A manager of a company hired by the government to find 200 and who asked to remain anonymous, told . that the process was difficult, due to restrictions on air connections and the increase in the price of respirators.

Today, they sell for more than $ 20,000 (€ 18,200) each, while previously they cost $ 9,000, according to him.

This led the Ministry of Health to recover 197 fans that were not working and that it wants to fix, according to Yacob.

For now, Ethiopian health personnel are crossing their fingers for the population to respect the measures of social distancing ordered to avoid infections, although this also seems complicated.

“We are truly concerned,” said another doctor, Tihitina Negesse, who also participated in the respirator training.

“We are seeing that in other countries, like Italy, the centers are saturated with patients, with seriously ill patients,” he stressed. “They lack artificial fans and they have to decide who to prioritize. If this continues, if people don’t take this seriously, we will probably see ourselves in the same situation, too.”