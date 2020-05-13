It is one of the most ambitious projects in Africa, but its path is fraught with danger. Ethiopia began building in 2011 the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, the largest on the continent, on the course of the Blue Nile, one of the arms of water that forms the Nile River. However, Egypt considers this initiative, as envisaged Addis Ababa, can cause devastating economic damage, so it is flatly opposed. Representatives from both countries and from Sudan reactivate the negotiations these days to try to reach an agreement.

The initiative is pharaonic. The cost rises to around 4,000 million euros that Ethiopia itself contributes, with great effort, and China, which pays 30% through its banks. When completed, the dam will be able to store some 70,000 million cubic meters. The idea is to generate just over 6,000 megawatts of electricity thanks to a hydroelectric plant, which would contribute decisively to covering the energy expenditure of a country with more than 100 million inhabitants and in full demographic growth. For Addis Ababa, it has become a matter of national pride, and even officials have accepted a reduction in her salary to finance it.

Egypt sees it in a very different way. President Al Sisi has come to assure that it is “a matter of life and death” for his country. According to his calculations, the reduction of just 2% of the water of the Nile would cause a catastrophe in its economy, which depends largely on agriculture around the river, and the loss of its livelihood for some 200,000 families. The Blue Nile contributes 60% of the water that reaches Egypt. Despite the Egyptian opposition, the work, awarded to an Italian company, Salini Costruttori, has continued and is expected to start operating in 2020. Sudan, the third country involved, sees it with good eyes because it could benefit from the energy produced .

In mid-September, representatives of the three states sat down to negotiate after more than a year of blockade due to Sudanese political instability. This hiatus has generated enormous concern in Cairo, which sees how the project is progressing without an agreement being reached. Ethiopia and Egypt have put proposals on the table, but each has rejected the other. The main difference is in the annual flow of water that Ethiopia should allow to continue downstream to supply Egypt. The meeting ended as it started.

Construction works of the Great Dam of the Ethiopian Renaissance, in Guba, in November 2017. Gioia Forster .

This weekend there is a new opportunity to reduce tension with the meeting between the water ministers of the three countries. Earlier this year, the International Crisis Group alerted in a report on the risk of regional crisis if the dam started operating without all parties reaching an agreement. In 2013, statements by Egyptian politicians leaking the possibility of sabotage or even bombing the dam were leaked, in the words of the then President Morsi, but two years later, with Al Sisi in power, they had no choice. than to participate in the negotiations.

At 145 meters high and 1,800 long, this dike will create a 247-kilometer lake with the capacity to store 67,000 million cubic meters. Egypt, which also has 100 million inhabitants but plans to double this number in 2060, demands that the rate of filling of the dam be slowed down so that the impact is less and that the river maintains its “natural flow”. Ethiopia, however, aims to amortize spending as quickly as possible.

“There is no natural flow in the Nile basin,” said Gedion Asfaw, adviser to the Ethiopian Water Ministry, recently, “this river has undergone changes and will suffer even more. Egypt has argued that there should be no upstream obstruction, which would prevent Ethiopia from using the Blue Nile equitably. As the minister has said, we contribute 86% of the water that reaches Egypt, telling us to use zero cubic meters is not a fair deal. “

The struggle for the waters of the Nile has been accentuated with the impressive population growth of both countries and the basic needs that come with it. Historically, black populations were excluded from the benefits of the passage of the river through their territory. The 1902 treaty signed between Great Britain, which controlled Egypt and Sudan, and Ethiopia prevented this sovereign country from carrying out any work that affected the watercourse. These agreements, which the Egyptians claim as “historical rights”, are now described as “colonial” by the current Ethiopian leaders, who do not recognize them.

