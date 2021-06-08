Ethernet is not dead: up to 400Gbps over fiber | Technology

The Ethernet Alliance has revealed at the 2021 Technology Exploration Forum that it is targeting speeds above 400 Gb / s, or 50 GB / s, thanks to a new transmission standard.

It is a proposal for the future, in order to achieve it the organization assures that it needs to assess the technologies that promise better results towards that objective and if there is a market willing to buy a faster Ethernet.

Currently the standard we have in the domestic market focuses on ethernet 6 cables with copper pairs with a maximum speed of 1 Gb / s and in very specific cases we can have devices that reach up to 10 Gb / s. As we see, we talk about a theoretical improvement of up to 40x.

Ethernet Alliance is satisfied for the moment with the IEEE 802.3cu standard offering up to 400 Gb / s over single-mode fiber optics, at 100 Gb / s per wavelength. These fibers use less energy in operations and allow you to control cost and create more complex systems, so advancement is important.

Once you’ve completed a standard, keep looking ahead and start thinking about the next one.

Do you want to improve the coverage and speed of your home Wi-Fi signal? Here you will find a selection of the best routers of 2021 by price range.

Hence, the voting for the IEEE P802.3ck standard that proposes a low-cost interface for Ethernet at 100 Gb / s, 200 Gb / s and 400 Gb / s, reducing reliance on fiber within business and home environments.

“This standard, once completed, is intended to enable 100 Gb / s electrical interfaces and support the development of higher density or lower cost electrical interfaces for 100, 200 or 400 Gb / s Ethernet,” the organization explained.

And in fact it has also left to see the next standard, IEEE P802.3ct, which is complete and ready to review for publication.

This standard will work on fiber optics, achieving connections that can go up to a minimum of 80 km with a transfer rate of 100 Gb / s using DWDM systems (Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing).

This system enables high-speed connections that can be assembled in a matter of hours, with reduced consumption and is perfect for supplying information in areas where natural disasters occur or there are any traditional supply problems.