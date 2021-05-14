Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin just donated over $ 1 billion to charity

Vitalik Buterin is known for many things. He is the co-founder of Ethereum, a developer, an innovator, and recently the youngest crypto billionaire in the world. But he did not choose to hide his funds, but rather to share them with those in need.

In fact, he donated more than $ 1 billion in cryptocurrency to various charities, leading with the Covid Relief Fund of India.

DOGE clones receive exposure through donations

Buterin made a donation by downloading massive amounts of DOGE-inspired meme tokens given to him by the creators of three different projects: Dogelon (ELON), Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB), and Akita Inu (AKITA). All three dog-themed cryptocurrencies recently exploded as part of the DOGE rally that took place over the past few months.

However, while DOGE technically doesn’t have a limit on the amount of cryptocurrency it can mine, it still has a much smaller token supply than these copycats. For example, Buterin donated 50 billion SHIB tokens two days ago, on May 12, worth $ 1.2 billion to the Covid Relief Fund of India. The fund was created by Sandeep Nailwal, an Indian tech entrepreneur and co-founder and COO of another project, Polygon.

Before that, Buterin donated $ 600,000 in ETH and MKR to this same fund. As for Nailwal, he immediately thanked Buterin for his SHIB donation and assured the SHIB community that the funds will be spent in the most responsible manner. He particularly insisted on pointing out that the fund will not do anything with SHIB coins that could harm the community.

Eventually, Buterin sent another $ 441 million from AKITA to Gitcoin, an open source rewards platform, based on the Ethereum network, as well as a series of “smaller” donations, most of which include millions of dollars in crypto. . Some of these include GiveWall, Methuselah Foundation, and Machine Intelligence Research Institute.