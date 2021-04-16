Ethereum’s edge seems limitless when ETH surpasses $ 2,400 for the first time

Compartir

Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency, has passed the $ 2,400 mark and is currently hovering around $ 2,464 as of this writing, according to CoinMarketCap.

Ethereum’s presence in the crypto space is continually felt based on its notable milestones. Santiment has delved into Ethereum’s uptrend and noted that its rally to $ 3k and above appears to be set. The chain metrics provider explained:

“Ethereum’s advantage seems limitless today. With diamond-fist hodlers rejoicing at today’s $ 2,479 ATH, and baffled early profit takers, we’ve released free updates on what on-chain metrics could hint that $ ETH is heading straight for $ 3k and up. “

Santiment added:

“The fact that Bitcoin and Ethereum are at record highs means more opportunities for whales to make big moves.”

ETH’s bull run has been fueled by the rise of the decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFT) sectors, as well as the launch of Ethereum 2.0 in December 2020.

ETH 2.0 is seen as a game changer that seeks to move the current proof-of-work consensus mechanism into a proof-of-stake framework, which is touted as greener and more cost-effective. The total value locked in Ethereum 2.0 reportedly recently surpassed $ 9 billion.

Ethereum daily transactions exceed $ 12 billion

According to crypto data provider Documenting Ethereum:

“In one year, Ethereum has gone from liquidating ~ $ 373 million per day to over $ 12 billion per day.”

This can be attributed to the fact that the number of active ETH addresses has reached a 3-year high of 34,736, as alluded to by digital asset firm Glassnode.

As Ethereum Futures total open interest reaches an ATH of $ 8 billion, time will tell if ETH will continue its record moves in 2021.

Market analyst Michael van de Poppe believes that it is only a matter of time until Ethereum climbs to a new high of over $ 4,000, as its market capitalization of $ 286.6 billion is a stone’s throw away from the PayPal at $ 312.95 billion.

Image Source: Shutterstock