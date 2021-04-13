Ethereum’s All-Time High May Be Influenced By A Drop In ETH Gas Rates

Compartir

Over the weekend, Ethereum (ETH) scaled new heights by hitting an all-time high of $ 2,159.

Its momentum shows no signs of abating because it has rocketed to $ 2,185 at the time of writing, according to CoinMarketCap.

Santiment attributes this trend to a drop in Ethereum’s average fees. The chain metrics provider explained:

“Another aspect that contributed to Ethereum’s AllTimeHigh this weekend was the fact that average fees have dropped to a 5 week low. With fees returning averaging $ 11.08, this is the lowest since March 5, allowing for more profit from ETH. “

ETH has been grappling with the challenge of high gas rates, which at one point reached a level that rendered the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector ineffective. Also, they were out of reach for average users and merchants.

Ethereum 2.0, launched in December 2020, is touted as a game changer in addressing this issue because it seeks to transition the current proof-of-work consensus mechanism to a proof-of-stake framework, which is touted as more environmentally friendly. . and profitable.

More participants are joining the Ethereum network

According to crypto data provider Glassnode, the number of non-zero ETH addresses has broken the record by 57 million. This indicates that more participants are joining the Ethereum train, as evidenced by its current record moves.

For example, the total value locked in ETH 2.0 recently passed the $ 8 billion mark, which is an indication that investors are betting big on this deposit contract.

Time will tell as Ethereum’s journey to the moon continues to take shape because its renewed surge is supported by various bullish fundamentals. For example, in March, payment giant Visa Inc. announced that it had settled on the Ethereum blockchain to transact in USDC.

Visa revealed that it had launched a pilot program with Crypto.com, a payment and encryption platform, and that plans were underway to offer the USDC deal to more partners later this year.

Image Source: Shutterstock