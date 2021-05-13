Ethereum’s $ 500 Billion Market Cap Will Need To Double To Invest Bitcoin’s

Compartir

Ethereum (ETH) has been the talk of the town since hitting its new all-time high at the beginning of the week. The world’s second-largest cryptocurrency soared to a new all-time high (ATH) of $ 4,350 even though it has fallen back to $ 4,316 at the time of writing, according to CoinMarketCap.

Ethereum’s notable bull run has brought its market cap to the $ 500 billion level. ETH therefore needs to double this value to invest that of Bitcoin, which stands at $ 1.07 trillion, as alluded to by market analyst Lark Davis.

Furthermore, Ethereum’s upward momentum is causing an increase in the implied volatility of Ether and Bitcoin. The implied volatility spread is generally used as an indicator of upcoming market changes, and was previously 30%. So it means that crypto traders could be shifting their main focus to Ethereum, compared to Bitcoin (BTC).

BTC has been struggling to maintain its dominance. It recently fell to 44%, which is the lowest level it has reached since 2018.

Ethereum’s Journey to $ 5,000

According to cryptocurrency trader Carl Martin, tweeting under the pseudonym The Moon:

“Ethereum at $ 5,000 is a matter of days.”

Many anticipate a price hike toward $ 5,000, as Skew acknowledges. The crypto data provider explained:

“ETH’s Big Open Interest Stacks Up In A $ 5k Strike”.

Ethereum’s bull cycle has been supported by the boom in the decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible token (NFT) sectors. Furthermore, the early launch of Ethereum 2.0 has also played a pivotal role in ETH’s uptrend.

More investments continue to pour into the Ethereum 2.0 deposit contract as the total locked value has reached a record $ 18.86 billion, according to data from on-chain metrics provider Glassnode.

Furthermore, the number of ETH addresses containing more than 0.01 coins has reached an ATH of 15.28 million. As the clock ticks, time will tell if Ethereum will hit the psychological price of $ 5,000 anytime soon.

Image Source: Shutterstock