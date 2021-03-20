Ethereum will surge above $ 10,000 according to Lark Davis

Prominent crypto influencer Lark Davis, better known as “The Crypto Lark,” indicated that the Ethereum supply crisis will rise above $ 10,000.

Specifically, in a new video Lark Davis says that he expects Ethereum to appreciate by at least 400%.

Ethereum is approaching $ 10,000! Lark Davis prediction

In the video, the crypto influencer describes some of the bullish catalysts that could catapult Ethereum to higher highs.

In fact, Lark Davis notes that the number of long-term Ethereum holders is increasing. All of this, as whales appear to devour Ethereum supplies.

“This week we had the second highest Ethereum outflow from centralized exchanges with 235,000 Ethereum withdrawn in one hour. By the way, when the value went down, consumers increased enormously».

Adding: «Ethereum is going to be a five-digit asset, not similar to $ 10,001. Probably much higher than that».

Interest in NFTs

In short, NFTs are not new to the crypto world. On the contrary, for years these tokens have been the foundation of one of the most important sectors in the world of Blockchain technology.

In this regard, influencer and YouTuber Lark Davis indicates that another catalyst likely to raise Ethereum’s market capitalization is the growing interest in Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs).

And it is that, during the last days, the NFTs have become the sensation of the cryptocurrency market, with tokens that keep from works of art to tweets inside.

So Lark Davis explained that these types of tokens have been available for years. But they only become fashionable now. This is generally due to stories of investors who bought NFT for $ 1 and then sold it for $ 150,000.

«The undisputed home of NFTs is Ethereum. Every major NFT market is an Ethereum market. Sure, there are others that will do NFT, I appreciate it. I’m also excited about it».

Additionally, Lark Davis added: “But, as is often the case, all the liquidity and all the most valuable things are in Ethereum».

Ethereum and decentralized finance (DeFi)

At the same time, Lark Davis adds that Ethereum will also benefit from the growing adoption of decentralized finance (DeFi). What is the «most important factor that is happening in cryptocurrencies».

«The biggest and best protocols with the deepest liquidity are being built on Ethereum, they live on Ethereum. We are literally talking about the future of finance right here».

I close with this question from Lark Davis: «How big do you think Ethereum’s market capitalization will be, when we finally reach 1 billion users by the end of this decade?»Leave us your opinion in the comment box.

I retire with this phrase from Nicholas Merten: «2021 could be Ethereum’s best year».

