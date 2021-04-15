Ethereum triggers Berlin hard fork with sync failures

The announced Ethereum update, dubbed Berlin, is already active on the main network, although with synchronization delays in one of its clients. The hard fork or strong fork was activated this Thursday morning at the height of the 12,244,000 block.

This was confirmed by developers Tim Beiko and Hudson Jameson through messages on Twitter. Jameson also explained that the programmers were already reviewing the code to solve the synchronization failures with the Open Ethereum client.

“The OpenEthereum team and the Ethereum Core developers are aware of the synchronization issues facing the OE client and are working to diagnose and fix them,” said Jameson, who is also a member of the Ethereum Foundation.

The Etherscan service also published a similar message and reported that the new block data would not be available until the problem is solved. The platform revealed that the upgrade block was mined by Hiveon Pool around 6:00 a.m. Venezuela time.

An incident was opened in the Open Ethereum repository to discuss what was happening. User madnadyka raised the issue by saying, “Node problem after Berlin hard fork, not syncing after block 12,244,294.”

According to figures from Ethernodes, 85.4% of active nodes (1,421) are ready and synchronized, while 14.6% (about 242 nodes) are not synchronized. The Geth client is the most used with 1,185 synchronized nodes and another 171 on standby. Open Ethereum is the second most popular client on the network with 199 nodes ready, although with synchronization failures, and another 28 to update.

Cryptocurrency platforms such as Coinbase or Bitgo also reported the incident, which is affecting their operations. Coinbase even temporarily stopped withdrawals on ERC-20 ethers and tokens as a preventive measure. He also warned that incoming transactions to the exchange could be delayed.

Four enhancements are incorporated into Ethereum

Berlin is one more step in the update or fork agenda that the Ethereum network is experiencing. In this hard fork, a package of four improvements (EIP) is being implemented that would allow the smart contract platform to be faster, safer and cheaper, as CriptoNoticias has outlined.

The EIPs (Ethereum Improvement Proposal) are 2565, 2718, 2929 and 2930. The first improvement aims to reduce the cost of pre-compiled ModExp contracts or modular exponentiation, that is, reduction of gas for a type of transaction so that the advanced arithmetic operations are more practical, according to developer Kelly Olson.

EIP 2718 is a protocol that allows a standardization between different types of transactions, EIP 2929 increases gas consumption for certain types of operations that could lead to a denial of service attack (DDoS) and EIP 2930, a new type of transaction that serves to create a pre-established list of addresses and amounts that would reduce the rates.