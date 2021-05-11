Ethereum surpasses $ 4100 achieving a new all-time high ATH

On the morning of May 10, Ethereum has seen bullish price action, breaking above $ 4,000 for the first time.

In the last 24 hours, Ethereum has gained 5% and its price reached an all-time high of $ 4,140. The second largest digital asset has managed to increase by 40% in the last seven days and double in price in the last thirty days.

If we take into account the current price, since the beginning of this year, Ethereum has gained a whopping 460%. In comparison, if we take into account the current price of Bitcoin, 59,350 dollars, the latter has only managed to win 105%.

ETH’s market capitalization is greater than Walmart’s

Ethereum’s market capitalization is about $ 480 billion, which places it above those of MasterCard and Walmart, which have a market capitalization of about $ 395 billion. The next target on the market capitalization chart is JP Morgan Chase, the Wall Street financial behemoth, which has a market capitalization of $ 488 billion, according to Companies Market Cap.

Ethereum has attracted more institutional interest than ever during this market cycle, as asset managers look to expand wallets beyond Bitcoin. Ki Young Ju, CEO of Crypto Quant, noted that there was an increase in Coinbase premium, a price discrepancy between that exchange and others, just before ETH prices really started to take off.

“Coinbase’s $ ETH premium is still insane. Selling $ ETH now seems like not a good idea in the long run. Follow US institutional investors, don’t act against them. “

Others have suggested that Coinbase has been buying Ethereum, realizing its potential as the financial foundation of the Internet. On Friday, Morgan Creek Managing Partner Mark Yusko added to this sentiment by comparing Ethereum to the Internet’s “www” standard during an interview with CNBC.

Altcoins gain momentum

Ethereum is not the only cryptocurrency that has made solid gains this morning. Binance Coin (BNB) continues to capitalize on momentum and has risen an additional 4% during the day and reached $ 673. In the meantime, Litecoin has seen a 16% rise and has hit an all-time high of $ 410.

Cardano (ADA) has also increased strongly: on Sunday it achieved an all-time high of $ 1.82. Polkadot (DOT) has risen another 5% and has approached $ 42.

Dogecoin (DOGE) continues to decline from its May 8 all-time high of $ 0.73 and currently trading at $ 0.53.

