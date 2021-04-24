Ethereum, SOL, BSC These are the winners of the “Ecosystem Wars”

Compartir

A report by Messari researcher Roberto Talamas explores the performance of the most important cryptocurrencies in the ‘ecosystem wars’. From Ethereum, Cosmos, Solana, Binance Smart Chain, DeFi appears to be going from a “trend” to a relevant sector for any platform looking to take a share of the $ 55.29 billion in Total Value Locked (TVL) on these protocols.

According to Talamas, Polkadot and Cosmos assets were among the worst performing of the week. With DOT it was down 27.2% on the 7-day chart and ATOM was down 30% in the same period. Cosmos assets posted losses of 4% to 27%, as did Polkadot, with losses of 14% to 30% on KSM, POLY, AKRO, and other major tokens.

Source: Messari

Solana (SOL) was somewhere in between as Talamas said. From April 15 to April 18, SOL saw bullish price action and took a 29% profit. At the time of writing, SOL is moving sideways on the 1-hour chart with losses of 8.1% over the day following general market sentiment, but still up 25.2% in a week.

The Solana ecosystem followed a different trajectory with AUDIO, RAY, HXRO and others in a downtrend after the cryptocurrency market crashed last weekend. AUDIO and KIN have losses of 26% and 28% and have the worst performance in this ecosystem.

Binance Smart Chain assets saw similar action with PancakeSwap’s native token, CAKE, with 11.3% in gains, as of this writing and 129% on the 30-day chart. As NewsBTC reported, CAKE began a migration process and could experience increased purchasing pressure from its updated burning mechanism.

In terms of on-chain activity, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao reported 9 million transactions during trading yesterday. This metric has been increasing at a significant rate since February 2021. Zhao took the opportunity to address Ethereum developers.

If you want to target only 10% of users, take advantage of E .. If you want 9 times more users, then #buidl in #BSC. No financial advice. https://t.co/bzyMGlG5WT – CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) April 23, 2021

Alpha Finance (Alpha) and Cream (CREAM), as stated by the researcher, have underperformed with a loss of 36.7% and 46.9%, respectively. As seen below, XVS and BNB represent the contracts in the BSC ecosystem with a loss of 26% and a gain of 3%, respectively.

Source: Messari

Ethereum, still the undisputed king

Ethereum assets on DeFi are also underperforming. With important assets such as UNI, YFI, SNX, SUSHI with up to 28% losses. Only MakerDAO (MKR) was able to stop the bears and get a 58% return in the same period. This Maker is at the top of DeFi, closely followed by Compound, with a TVL of $ 9.03 billion.

Additional data provided by Messari points to an increase in the lending sector during the first quarter of 2021. The Aave, Compound and MakerDAO lending protocols dominated the sector, which remained at an all-time high of $ 25 billion. However, Composite processes the majority of outstanding loans with a 53% market share.

Ethereum hit an all-time high before the crash, as the trading volume for the spot and derivatives market was skyrocketing. As of this writing, ETH is sitting at $ 2,377.42 with 5.2% losses on the 24-hour chart and 42% gains on the 30-day chart. Volatility could still play a role in price action in the coming days.

ETH with moderate losses on the daily chart. Source: ETHUSD Tradingview