Ethereum should trade at $ 1000 according to JPMorgan analysts

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase argue that the price of Ethereum (ETH) is too high, based on metrics such as network activity and the number of unique addresses.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase believe that Ethereum should trade at a price of $ 1,000, more than 70% below its current price. Present and inaccurate value is due to increased institutional investments and network improvements, according to analysts. They claim that these factors have led to a price increase, but the current price does not reflect actual network usage.

The analysts, led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, said that the network activity and the number of active addresses were not in line with ETH prices. Ethereum’s current price is just above $ 3,900, slightly below its May 10 all-time high of around $ 4,200.

AssetDash ” src=”” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/cFwdynDegWO071lHUKGRtw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTUxNi41OTk0NzQxNDU0ODY0/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/BbA.lkWxCA3lfFXyDUMz.w–~B/aD02MTQ7dz0xMTQxO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/beincrypto_es_147/7b7b91fd28fa88b17fba6119ffc6bfd0″/> AssetDash ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/cFwdynDegWO071lHUKGRtw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTUxNi41OTk0NzQxNDU0ODY0/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/BbA.lkWxCA3lfFXyDUMz.w–~B/aD02MTQ7dz0xMTQxO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/beincrypto_es_147/7b7b91fd28fa88b17fba6119ffc6bfd0″ class=”caas-img”/>ETH outperforms JPM, Visa and Bank of America. Source: AssetDash

At its all-time high, Ethereum came to be worth more than Visa and JPMorgan Chase.

It is also worth remembering that cryptocurrency prices rarely operate by strict and fast rules. Ethereum’s activity may be less than desired, but the ecosystem is performing as well as ever.

Although many people in the crypto community seem quite optimistic about the direction the network is heading, there are many emerging rivals that are faster and cheaper. Binance Smart Chain and Fantom have become two major Ethereum competitors among others.

Ethereum’s hype could be justified

Although the analysts might be correct about the network activity, the price has some justification in terms of investments and network upgrades. ETH 2.0 is expected to make the network much more usable, cheaper, faster and more secure. The proof of stake update has been highly anticipated and all upcoming changes are likely to have a significant impact on performance.

Several institutions have also bet on Ethereum. VanEck recently submitted an application for an Ethereum (ETH) ETF.

However, The underlying uses and potential in Ethereum come from the niches of decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFT). Both have proven to be incredibly popular over the past year. DeFi has given users a way to get the most out of their assets with loan features.

Meanwhile, NFTs have attracted big brands and companies. Nike, Reebok and various celebrities have launched NFTs based on their work, which have been most appreciated by the public.

