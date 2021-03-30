Ethereum price spikes – up 8% after last week’s losses

The price of Ethereum saw a sharp drop at the end of last week, following the example of Bitcoin. BTC was the one who led the fall due to the options expiration date approaching, and Ethereum simply followed due to the strong correlation. However, as soon as the contracts expired, a rally took place and Ethereum began to grow slowly over the weekend, only to see a more serious rise as the new week began.

Visa to settle transactions in USDC through Ethereum blockchain

The impact news can have on the crypto industry is well known. Even small news, concerning an investor who lost his money, can have a negative impact, or a celebrity who supports the currency can turn things around in an extremely positive way.

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

So when Visa announced that it will start USD Coin (USDC) transactions and that they will be settled via Ethereum, this was great news for the project as it once again indicated how mainstream financial firms are starting to embrace digital currencies.

The new Visa pilot program has partnered with Crypto.com, and both plan to offer users the option to use USDC to settle transactions with partners. The coin should start to be used later this year and as a stablecoin there is no danger that the coin will lose its value and damage the wealth of users.

Now, Visa also announced that the new plan will work on the Ethereum network, eliminating the need to convert crypto to fiat to settle transactions. While this is a huge thing for Visa, it is even bigger for Ethereum as it gave it another important use case. It also made it more important than ever for Ethereum 2.0 to launch and start handling these transactions.

Speaking of Ethereum 2.0, Glassnode recently reported that Ethereum’s ETH 2.0 deposit contract just hit a new ATH with respect to the total locked value, surpassing 3.6 million ETH. The contract, which barely attracted attention in its early days, skyrocketed to contain millions of coins, or more than $ 6.5 billion, based on current price.

Tip: Looking for an app to invest wisely? Trade safely by signing up for our preferred option, eToro: visit & create an account

Ethereum surges 8% after Visa news

Last week, when the price of Bitcoin dropped due to the upcoming options expiration date, it took Ethereum, as well as the rest of the crypto market, with it. ETH crashed from $ 1,740 to its new low at $ 1,550. However, it began to recover immediately, growing steadily throughout the weekend. By Monday morning, the price was already at $ 1,700 and the coin quickly regained the value it had lost during the accident.

In fact, in the last 24 hours alone, the coin rose more than 8%, reaching the price of $ 1,840 before correcting slightly to $ 1,787. It appears that it found new support at around $ 1,800 that will allow Ethereum to gain traction as the coin prepares to turn back after the $ 2,000 resistance and attempt to break out.

Whether or not it will succeed remains to be seen, but it is good to see that ETH outperformed Bitcoin both daily and weekly.

conclusion

Ethereum’s price has been doing well for the past few days, making up for everything it lost and gaining even more. Yesterday’s surge even brought a massive spike in volume as people rushed to buy the coin, possibly encouraged by the Visa announcement, or perhaps the price recovery that may have caused the triggers to go off and announce. that the rally has begun.