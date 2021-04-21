Ethereum Price Sees Strong Recovery After Weekend Crash

Last week, after the Central Bank of Turkey announced that crypto payments will become illegal as of April 30, cryptocurrency prices began to plummet and many currencies posted considerable losses.

Ethereum ETF Launch in Canada

Canada has become a North American haven for crypto ETFs. Three Bitcoin ETFs emerged in the country in recent months, and now, there are also three Ethereum ETFs that joined them. ETFs started trading yesterday, April 20, prompting the ETH price to begin a rapid recovery.

Another development that potentially contributed to the recovery is the fact that WeWork, a global provider of real estate services, began accepting ETH and BTC payments. Lastly, Ethereum GeneSys Foundation recently completed a new fork to recover staked ETH 2.0 coins, in order to incentivize PoW miners.

Ethereum price recovers from weekend drop

During this past weekend, the price of Ethereum fell shortly after reaching a new ATH. The ATH was reached on April 16, when ETH rose to $ 2,550. But, by April 18, the price of the coin fell to $ 2,043. Then the coin began to rally, even climbing to hit $ 2,280 on Monday, before dropping again to $ 2,052 yesterday.

Then a further increase took it to $ 2,300, where it is at the time of this writing.

Recent events allowed Ethereum to take the lead and become more bullish than Bitcoin, and it will be interesting to see if it can reach its previous ATH again before the weekend.