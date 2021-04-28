Ethereum price sees slight correction after quickly surpassing $ 2,700

Over the course of the past week, the price of Ethereum has seen a sharp drop from its previous ATH. After several days of minor fluctuations, the currency surged suddenly, only to hit a new ATH and then begin another correction.

What happened to the price of Ethereum?

Ethereum breaking its own record to a new ATH of $ 2,720 is more of a collective push from the market bulls. After the market has been overwhelmed with a massive correction for most of the past week, investors added the potential futures of the Ethereum network to take a position today.

From the Berlin update to the upcoming EIP 1559 and ETH 2.0 update, buyers don’t want to miss out on the opportunity to be part of a whole new rally at highly ambitious price levels driven by these and more factors. At this rate, a trip to $ 3,000 in the short term and $ 5,000 in the long term is imminent.

ETH price performance

After spending last weekend fluctuating between $ 2,100 and $ 2,360, Ethereum started to skyrocket late on April 25. It went from $ 1,173 to $ 2,453 in a matter of hours. After this rapid jump, the currency continued to rise, albeit more steadily.

It finally reached a new ATH of $ 2,720 today, after which a correction began, pushing the coin to $ 2,560. But, the coin started to rally again, and it is more than half way to deny the correction, probably going back to ATH and potentially higher.