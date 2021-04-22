Ethereum price points towards new highs

Ethereum price is experiencing an uptrend. After the recent drop in its price on April 18, Ether has come back to life and is heading towards new highs. Reaching the highest levels since the beginning of February. Given the technical breakout of the ETH / BTC pair, traders are beginning to expect a strong rally for the foreseeable future.

In recent days, the price of ETH has started to rally against Bitcoin and BNB. The first and third largest cryptocurrencies in the global market, respectively. Currently the price of the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization is USD 2,418, thus growing by 3.45% in the last 24 hours.

Some analysts as well as market traders have a really bullish trend looming for Ethereum. Event that is also expected to benefit the rest of the market.

WeWork will accept Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies as a form of payment

WeWork announced that it will begin accepting cryptocurrency payments. In partnership with BitPay and Coinbase, the company will expand its flexibility when receiving cryptocurrency payments for inbound and outbound transactions.

In this way, and through BitPay, a provider of cryptocurrency payment services, WeWork will accept Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), USD Coin (USDC), Paxos (PAX), among other cryptocurrencies as a form of payment in their services. Also, you will keep these coins on your balance sheet. The company will pay third-party owners and partners in crypto where appropriate through Coinbase, a WeWork member and the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States.

On the other hand, the firm pointed out that Coinbase will be the first member to use cryptocurrencies to pay for their membership. As a leader in the fintech sector, Coinbase’s decision to pay WeWork in cryptocurrencies demonstrates the growing demand in the market for flexible and easy-to-use payment options.

Uniswap implements V3 contracts on four Ether test networks

Leading decentralized exchange Uniswap has taken another step towards launching its highly anticipated V3 iteration. Announcing the successful deployment of V3 smart contracts on all Ethereum testnets.

In an announcement on April 21, Uniswap Labs confirmed that the protocol’s V3 core and periphery smart contracts have been rolled out across all major Ethereum testnets: Ropsten, Rinkeby, Kovan, and Goerli.

The testnet addresses were published on Github, and Uniswap reminds users that the addresses are not final and will be changed as the team makes final updates to the edge repository. The main contracts for V3 have also been implemented on GitHub.

A Bug Bounty was launched on March 23 offering rewards of up to $ 500,000 for the discovery of high severity bugs in V3 contracts. According to the official announcement, Uniswap V3 is expected to launch on the mainnet on May 5.

Uniswap has taken a capital efficiency path for its next upgrade. Which can complicate the passive income aspect of providing liquidity for many casual DeFi investors.

Ethereum price points to new highs How far do you think it will go?

