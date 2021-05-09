Ethereum price on the rise, following Bitcoin

Compartir

Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com.

Luxembourg, April 5, 2021 – The European Investment Bank (EIB), the world’s largest multilateral financial institution, recently issued its first digital bond on a public blockchain. The EIB, the credit arm of the European Union, together with joint managers Banco Santander SA, Goldman Sachs and Societe Generale AG, issued the notes on April 28, 2021.

Using Ethereum technology, EIB sold 100 million euros ($ 121 million) of two-year digital notes. The banknotes carry a 0% coupon with the banknotes registered on the public Ethereum blockchain network. Investors can buy the security tokens using fiat currency. According to the EIB, the joint lead managers will settle the underwriting against the issuer using a representation of central money, the central bank digital currency (CBDC).

The benefits of bond digitization include greater market transparency, faster settlement speed, and lower fixed costs and broker costs. According to EIB Vice President Mourinho Félix, “these digital bonds will help the bank have faster and simplified access to alternative sources of financing to boost project financing around the world.”

Following the announcement, Ether, the currency of the Ethereum blockchain network, soared to a record $ 2,713.95. The cryptocurrency rallied and is currently worth $ 3,364.59, posting a 24% price increase in one week.

Reports of an EIB digital bond issue have “triggered a bullish institutional use case for Ethereum,” said Danny Kim, head of revenue at SFOX, a full-service crypto broker.

“The amount of ethereum on exchanges continues to fall and has been the lowest in the past year,” Kim said. “With less supply available on the stock market, there is less chance of a sell-off.”

In addition to the EIB report, the explosion of non-fungible tokens (NFT) and the decentralized financial market (DeFi) led to the dramatic rise in the price of Ethereum.

NFTs are unique tokens in the sense that only one is created at a time and they are not interchangeable, as are crypto tokens and coins. The premise behind NFT is that the token maps to a real world item or digital artwork sold as a single digital asset.

The DeFi Marketplace offers financial products independent of central banks and consists of many financial services that allow cryptocurrency holders to borrow or lend against their holdings. Sergey Nazarov, Chainlink co-founder, said: “With rising inflation, DeFi products on Ethereum are the perfect way for people to combat the uncertainty created by central bank money printing and various supply shocks.”

The rise of crypto has been of such importance that Ethereum’s projections for 2021 estimate that crypto will hit $ 5,000 per Ether token in the next week. In 2021 alone, Ether reported 350% gains over 90% of Bitcoin.

A major point in the Ether price rally lies in the fact that many of the blockchain applications that have attracted media and mass market attention are developed and run on the Ethereum blockchain.

DeVere Group CEO, Nigel Green cryptocurrency forecast, indicated that he expects Ethereum to “significantly affect the dominance of the Bitcoin market over the next year and beyond.”

“In comparison with [Bitcoin], Ethereum is more scalable, offers more uses and solutions, such as smart contracts that are already used in many sectors, and is backed by superior blockchain technology. “

The Ethereum price prediction for 2021 indicates a dramatic and continuous bull run and that the future of Ethereum will remain bullish based on the Ethereum price prediction for the end of 2021.

