Ethereum Price Hits New Highs, ETH Market Cap Eats BTC Dominance

The second largest cryptocurrency in terms of market valuation, ethereum, has seen significant gains this week compared to the rest of the crypto economy. On Wednesday, ethereum hit an all-time high of $ 2,736 per unit as the crypto asset has gained 11.48% over the past seven days.

Ethereum breaks a new ATH

While a large number of digital assets lost value last week, ethereum (ETH) prices recovered much faster than most. On April 27, after rising more than 11% over the course of the week, ETH hit an all-time high (ATH) of $ 2,706 per ether on Tuesday. Elsewhere, on Wednesday, ether prices touched an ATH of around $ 2,736 per coin.

Over the past seven days, ether prices have also risen 10% against bitcoin (BTC). Bitcoin’s current dominance index is also running low, as it dropped to 49.2%, while Ethereum now captures 14.9%.

ETH / USD chart for Wednesday April 28, 2021. 1 hour Bitstamp.

Against the US dollar over the past month, ether is up 48.3% today and 102% over the past three months. The 12-month statistics show that ethereum has gained a whopping 1,270.57% against the USD. Over the past 30 days, ETH has gained 55% in bitcoin (BTC) and 22% against BTC over the 90-day period. Since hitting the new ATH, ETH is down 2.55% from that high price point during trading sessions on Wednesday morning.

Since the Berlin update on April 15, gasoline prices for ETH transactions have fallen.

Following Ethereum’s release of the “Berlin” update on April 15, Ethereum users have noticed that gasoline prices have dropped considerably. This has boosted decentralized finance (defi) action this week and the total locked value (TVL) in defi today is a colossal $ 63.2 billion. Creators domain captures 15.83% of the $ 63.2 billion currently held in defi. Also, the settlement volume of ethereum is slowly catching up with BTC.

While BTC transactions settled $ 75.1 billion over the last 24 hours, the ETH network processed $ 23.57 billion over the course of the day. Still, the number of transactions per day on the Ethereum network is much higher than that of BTC.

1.45 million ethereum transactions were processed in 24 hours, while only 289,613 BTC transactions were confirmed. The median BTC fee to enter the next block on Wednesday is around $ 14.31 per transaction, while the median ETH fee is just $ 5.89 per shipment.

Ethereum is BTC’s number one sidechain, Ether deal overtakes Paypal

ETH is also considered BTC’s number one sidechain, as no other chain has as many wrapped or synthetic BTC tokens as ETH. Today there is a whopping 201,058 and the Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) project captures 156,936 of the current circulating supply.

There are currently 201.058 bitcoins (BTC) or $ 11 billion in BTC using the Ethereum network for transaction speed, lower fees, and defi applications.

While many digital assets have been eating up BTC’s dominance index, ETH has been making the most of the leader’s plate. In addition to hashpower, Ethereum is outperforming BTC in most metrics and has also outperformed Paypal.

“Paypal made payments of $ 936 billion last year,” explained popular Twitter user @spencernoon. Ethereum settled $ 1.5 trillion in transactions last quarter. This figure is also growing exponentially. Paypal’s market capitalization is $ 310 billion, while ETH’s market capitalization is $ 263 billion, ”he added.

Since Spencernoon’s tweet, ethereum has garnered an overall market valuation of around $ 311 billion today.

What do you think about the Ethereum price escalation in recent days? Let us know what you think on this topic in the comment section below.

https://news.bitcoin.com/ethereums-price-taps-fresh-new-highs-eth-market-cap-eats-away-btc-dominance/