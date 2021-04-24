Ethereum price falls by more than 10% from an all-time high of $ 2,600

Compartir

This week, the cryptocurrency market in general has been slow. However, Ethereum has set a new record, hitting $ 2,644 yesterday and outperforming major cryptocurrencies.

However, the uptrend did not continue today. As the Bitcoin price trend weakened and fell below the $ 50K mark today, the entire cryptocurrency market is currently in a state of chaos, and other virtual currencies have shown varying degrees of decline. ETH wasn’t spared either, dropping more than 10% today and trading at $ 2,141.

Ethereum (ETH) price analysis

Source: ETH / USDT Daily via TradingView

Judging from the daily candlestick chart, ETH hit a record high of $ 2,644.47 yesterday. However, the inverted hammer pattern was formed, indicating that the Ethereum price triggered a large number of sell orders after hitting the high point, based on the uncertainty of ETH holders about the crypto market. current.

At present, the bulls are actively fighting the bears, attempting to keep the Ethereum price above the $ 2,200 20-day exponential moving average. However, it appears that the bulls are not strong enough as Ethereum is currently trading around $ 2,187.

Moving Average Convergence Divergence Indicator (MACD) shows that sellers have an advantage. Currently, the blue MACD line has crossed below the signal line, indicating bearish momentum.

The Stochastic Relative Strength Index (RSI) confirms a strong bearish effect. In the short term, Ether may explore a lower price level unless the cryptocurrency gains strong support, such as an inflow of institutional funds.

If the bulls fail to push the Ether price above $ 2,200, then the ETH / USD trading pair will soon drop below the $ 2,000 mark. As far as Ethereum’s trading volume goes, there isn’t much buy support at the $ 2,000 mark. ETH / USD is very likely to test the 60-day moving average of $ 1,945.

A break below the 60-day EMA of $ 1,945 will trigger an intensified selloff of Ethereum, which may lead to a drop to the $ 1,300 support level.

Image Source: Shutterstock