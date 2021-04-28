Ethereum miner will have 3 GH / s of hash

The manufacturer of Chinese origin, Bitmain, announced its new model of mining equipment for the Ethereum network which will have a large mining capacity. In that sense, according to the data provided, the hash power of the equipment will be 3 GH / s. This equates to 32 NVIDIA RTX 3080 graphics cards, the most powerful for ETH mining.

An important aspect of the miner is that, unlike mining with GPUs, its power consumption is comparatively low. While 32 NVIDIA cards consume approximately 8000W, with this ASIC, the power consumption would be approximately 2500W.

However, the weak point is that the model will be short-lived in ETH cryptocurrency mining. This is due to the change in protocol that will be operated on the Ethereum network from Proof-of-Work (PoW) to Proof-of-Stake (PoS). The ETH 2.0 could be launched by the end of 2021 or the beginning of 2020 according to its developers.

The date and price that the new Ethereum miner will have is unknown

Considering the short time of usefulness in the Ethereum network of the new Bitmain miner, some users expressed concern about some data. In other words, the imminence of the end of the PoW in the aforementioned network, added to the lack of information about the launch of the ASIC, make people uneasy.

However, it should be considered that, although the ETH 2.0 update arrives very quickly, the miner will not be discontinued. In that sense, it will be able to operate for other cryptocurrencies that share the same mining algorithm of the native currency of the Ethereum network.

Among the digital currencies with the Ethash algorithm, Ethereum Classic stands out. Despite this, the profitability of the same could be different. Taking this point into account, the CriptoNoticias portal explains that NVIDIA cards offer a return of $ 245 for ETH. For its part, for Ethereum Classic, it is reduced to $ 136.

The other important data that the company has not published is the cost that this Ethereum miner will have. It can be said that the longer the launch of the equipment is delayed, the shorter its duration will be in specific relation to the second most important cryptocurrency after Bitcoin.

A long-awaited beast

Ethereum is one of the coins that has shown moderate resistance to ASICs. In this way, they try to maintain the philosophy that mining is for everyone and not just for those who have the ability to invest in expensive specialized equipment.

Despite this, the Bitmain company has manufactured two models of Ethereum miners. The E9, have great characteristics to become the new sensation among ETH miners. This is due to the great mining power. It should be noted that NVIDIA, when launching its RTX 3080 card, called it a “beast.”

Taking into account that the E9 will mine with the power of 32 of these cards, it can be taken for granted that it does not deserve less than that qualifier. Another important aspect is that the miner comes to solve the great problem of shortage of components for the manufacture of cards.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related