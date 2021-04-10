Ethereum Main Support Area $ 1,800 But Weaker Than Bitcoin – Analyst

Compartir

Buy support for ETH / USD near its all-time high appears to be weaker than that for Bitcoin.

The price of Ether (ETH) is approaching its all-time high once again, while Bitcoin (BTC) is still far from breaking its record high of $ 60,805.

But even though ETH demonstrates strong technical momentum and enters price discovery, on-chain analysis finds its support to be “tighter” than Bitcoin.

Simply put, ETH faces a greater risk of seeing a deeper pullback than Bitcoin for the foreseeable future if the market turns.

The cost of Ether in USD has been stable since November 2020. Source: Chainalysis, Philip Gradwell

Why does Ether have a weaker support area than Bitcoin?

Philip Gradwell, chief economist at Chainalysis, said that ETH price has tighter support near its all-time high compared to Bitcoin.

If the market corrects, the next major support level for ETH is around $ 1,800, Gradwell noted.

Based on the ETH accumulation trend, Gradwell explained that the strongest level of demand is $ 1,800. He said:

“Ethereum’s price hit a new all-time high this week, but cost curve analysis suggests that Ethereum’s high price has a tighter base of support than Bitcoin’s high price, with the next strongest level of demand. Observed Ethereum at $ 1,800 “.

Gradwell used a data point called “Ethereum’s USD cost held,” which is similar to whale pools for Bitcoin, to estimate at what price level investors accumulated ETH.

If the $ 1,800 support level breaks and the market sees a considerable correction, the economist said that $ 1,500 is a “particularly strong” next support level for ETH.

A drop to $ 1,500 would mean that ETH would see a 30% drop from the current price of around $ 2,100.

Historically, 30% pullbacks occur frequently during bull cycles, but in the recent uptrend of the cryptocurrency market, there haven’t been many 20% to 30% pullbacks compared to the prior period in 2017.

Nonetheless, Gradwell emphasized that $ 1,500 is the macro support level for ETH in the short and medium term. Added:

“The ETH market has changed radically in recent months, with a significant increase in the cost of acquisition of more than 50 million ETH, out of a total supply of 115M. The $ 1,500 support is particularly strong, with 33.3 million ETH acquired above this level at a total cost of $ 58 billion. “

A key reason why ETH could have a tighter support base than Bitcoin could be the small number of long-time hodlers.

After the spike in 2017, Gradwell found that a small cohort of investors held ETH despite experiencing significant losses.

The economist said that such a trend supports concerns that ETH has a weaker support base, at least relative to Bitcoin.

Traders expect ETH to continue rallying above ATH

In the short term, traders still expect ETH to see a broader uptrend despite concerns for a narrow support base.

A pseudonymous trader known as the Blunts said that based on the background formation on the four-hour chart, ETH would likely see another record high before BTC.

The merchant said:

“It looks like that was the low of $ eth. At this rate, eth will be in ath before btc. “

ETH / USD 4-hour price chart with key levels. Source: TradingView.com, Blunts

On top of the favorable technical market structure, according to Glassnode, the hash rate of the Ethereum blockchain network has reached a new all-time high.

#Ethereum $ ETH Hash Rate just hit an ATH of 590,461,849,267,220 The previous ATH of 557,592,098,540,542 was observed on April 8, 2021 See metric: https://t.co/tgtxegUqBJ pic.twitter.com/nRBBhw5DaY – glassnode alerts (@glassnodealerts) April 9, 2021

Therefore, both fundamentals and pricing technicals suggest that ETH price momentum has a good chance for sustainability in the near term.