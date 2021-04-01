Ethereum Keeps Price Above Key Support Level As Addresses With More Than 1 Coin Hit ATH

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

Ethereum (ETH) has been trading at a sustained price level above the $ 1,800 support level for over 24 hours.

The renewed increase in the price of the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization is supported by various bullish fundamentals, the latest of which is the announcement by Visa Inc, the payment services giant, which has chosen to settle transactions in USDC using Ethereum Blockchain.

Perhaps Visa is also betting on the future of the Ethereum blockchain, as it anticipates both the EIP 1559 update and the full migration to Ethereum 2.0, its proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus model.

The influence of retail buyers

Retail accumulators are notably providing the gap needed to help keep the price at the current level. On-chain data from Glassnode reveals that the number of Ethereum addresses containing at least 1 Ether has reached a new all-time high (ATH) of 1,202,746, an increase from the previous record obtained a day earlier.

The effect is remarkable, the ongoing build-up suggests that retail investors are unwilling to leave loose ends in their quest to get a piece of the impending price increase at a new ATH in price.

Ethereum is currently trading at $ 1,852.33, up 2.03% in the last 24 hours and 9.48% last week according to CoinMarketCap. While BTC boasts of its best institutional asset in the first quarter, Ethereum has also seen remarkable growth within the period that has served to restore investor confidence in its continued journey to new heights.

Image Source: Shutterstock