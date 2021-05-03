Ethereum is worth more than Bank of America and Disney after surpassing $ 3,000 per ether

Ether (ETH) has reached a new market milestone. The native cryptocurrency of the Ethereum network exceeded $ 3,000 for the first time in its history and its current capitalization places it among the 30 most valuable assets in the world, ahead of Bank of America and Disney.

With the price of the cryptocurrency over $ 3,150 and a total capitalization of about $ 365,000 million, ETH currently ranks 27th among the world’s largest assets, according to CompaniesMarketCap records.

With the new spike in its price, ETH too outperformed the market capitalization of Home Depot, Nestlé and Procter & Gamble. The cryptocurrency manages to get into the top 30 in capitalization a few days after having passed to the PayPal payment gateway, as CriptoNoticias had reported.

With less than 5% more increase in its price, the cryptocurrency of Ethereum would become one of the 25 most valuable assets in the world. Currently, it is just over $ 10 billion from the capitalization of graphics card maker Nvidia and insurer UnitedHealth. Bitcoin, meanwhile, remains in the top 10 with a capitalization of over a trillion dollars.

ETH is more valuable than companies like Home Depot, Bank of America, and Disney. Source: CompaniesMarketCap.

ETH came from imposing a new all-time high in price just a few days ago, but with about 8% increase in the last 24 hours, the cryptocurrency is again breaking its record.

In just one week, ether has risen about 27%, confirming its bullish moment in the market, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

ETH with dominance over 15% of the cryptocurrency market

With the increase of the last few days and its new total capitalization milestone, ETH has surpassed 15% dominance of the cryptocurrency market. This situation occurs after bitcoin lost its dominance and fell below 50% for the first time since 2018. At the time of writing, the top cryptocurrency equals less than 48% of the total market value.

Despite the current situation, the dominance of ETH is still far from its highest point, recorded in 2017. According to the history of CoinMarketCap, the cryptocurrency of Ethereum reached 31% dominance in the middle of that year.

ETH surpassed 30% market dominance in mid-2017. Source: CoinMarketCap.

What does seem to ratify the current moment is that we are in the middle of an altcoin season, with most of the top 50 cryptocurrencies outperforming bitcoin in the last three months, according to the Altcoin Season Index.