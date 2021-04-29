Ethereum hits record $ 2,700 when EIB announces sale of digital bond on Ethereum Blockchain

Compartir

The European Investment Bank (EIB) announced a plan to sell a “two-year digital bond” on the Ethereum blockchain network with a total value of up to 100 million euros.

An analyst tweeted that the digital bond issuance will be led by Goldman Sachs, Santander and Société Générale.

According to a Reuters report, SFOX cryptocurrency broker Danny Kim believes the EIB digital bond issuance will trigger an uptrend as Ethereum supply declines. He said:

“The amount of Ethereum found on exchanges continues to fall lower and has been the lowest in the past year. With less supply available on exchanges, a sell-off is less likely.”

The ether has continued to rise for three consecutive days. Spurred by this news, the cryptocurrency hit a record high of $ 2,718. At the time of writing, the price of ETH has retraced and is trading at $ 2617.

According to Coinmarketcap, in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum, the second largest digital asset in the world at $ 301,838,265,041, has risen 13.04% in the last 7 days.

Currently, the average gas or transaction fees for the Ethereum network have reached a 3-month low, below $ 10. Decreasing gas fees and the revival of the decentralized finance (DeFi) market have also contributed to the increase. of the price.

Source: DeBank

The popularity of DeFi protocols built on the Ethereum blockchain caused the locked gross value and locked net value of Ethereum smart contracts to hit a record high of $ 73.19 billion and $ 55.12 billion, respectively.

Source: Bybt

According to Bybt data, most put options are concentrated in strike prices of around $ 2,400. The call options are valued at around $ 2,560.

At the same time, the call / put ratio is 1.36, indicating that there are more investors excited about the prospects for the Ether market, making Ethereum more bullish than bearish.

Image Source: Shutterstock