Ethereum gas soars a day after the Berlin hard fork

Key facts:

The cost of transactions far exceeded the average of the previous days.

The EIP that reduces gas consumption will arrive in July, with the London update.

On the day after the Berlin hard fork of the Ethereum network took place, gas consumption from transactions had a strong increase. During the April 15 update day, the costs remained below 100 gwei; however, in the early hours of Friday 16 the rise began, which peaked at 276 gwei.

This has generated many complaints from various users. To graph it with an example, a gas transaction with a price of 276 gwei could cost about 0.0058 ETH (USD 14), according to the references provided in Ethereum Price.

Meanwhile, the average commissions at the time of writing this note are 138 gwei (USD 7.10) according to Gas Tracker. Hours ago, the Metamask wallet suggested a commission of USD 14.95 for shipments in average time, well above the USD 3 of reference yesterday, according to user reports.

The rises are not necessarily a consequence of Berlin. Yes, they could be due to a network saturation, possibly caused by massive ether purchases and shipments to private wallets. The recent rise in the price of the cryptocurrency seems to support this theory.

Although one of the goals of the Berlin fork is to achieve better management of the gas used to carry out transactions on the Ethereum network, this can only be achieved in the medium term.

This update in the network will lead to a “higher” that is expected in the middle of 2021, as CriptoNoticias reported, and will bear the name “London.” On this occasion, the Ethereum EIP-1559 improvement proposal will be included, which directly addresses the issue of gas consumption in transactions.

Fees on Ethereum increased sharply on April 16, a day after the Berlin update. Source: Ethereum Price

Originally, Berlin was planned for June 2020, but various inconveniences related to the centralization of the Geth client, in which most of the Ethereum nodes operate, forced it to be postponed for several months.

Even at the start-up of the fork, problems occurred, since synchronization failures were reported in the Open Ethereum client during the first hours.

With Berlin, high commissions remain a pending issue

Berlin was completed at the height of block 12,244,000 of the Ethereum mainnet, and its main purpose is to improve network performance and contracts, as well as increasing your security and reducing operating costs.

To do this, it incorporated four Ethereum improvement proposals. One of them is the EIP-2565, which aims to improve the algorithm of ModExp’s precompiled contracts or modular exponentiation, which would also lower its costs.

Another improvement is EIP-2929, which increases gas consumption in the first transaction to activate storage access codes such as Sload, Call, Balance, Ext and Selfdestruct. This is necessary, according to experts, to prevent DDoS attacks.

The remaining two are EIP-2718, which will serve to standardize and encompass different types of transactions on the network, and EIP-2930, which will give the possibility of scheduling a transaction in the future through “templates” created from the EIP-2718 to use a lower rate than EIP-2929.