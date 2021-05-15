Ethereum gas rates rise to monthly high, supply on exchanges continues to decline

Compartir

After hitting highs of $ 4,350 recently, Ethereum (ETH) fell back to $ 3,871 at the time of writing, according to CoinMarketCap.

The cryptocurrency market experienced shock waves after Tesla, the American electric car maker, decided not to accept BTC payments, citing concerns about negative environmental impact.

The Ethereum network has enjoyed notable milestones since the second-largest cryptocurrency surpassed the previous record of $ 1,400 set in 2018.

For example, total fees paid reached a monthly high of 746,026 ETH, as acknowledged by on-chain metrics provider Glassnode. Furthermore, ETH’s dominance reached a record 19.13%.

Ethereum supply on exchanges continues to be depleted

According to market analyst Joseph Young:

“The supply on the stock markets continues to plummet. It feels very different from the last bull cycle. “

Glassnode had previously reported that ETH in exchanges fell to 12% of circulating supply, while Ether in smart contracts rose to 22.8%.

CryptoQuant CEO Ki Young Ju attributes this trend to the usability and ecosystem of Ethereum, which has caused ETH holdings to decline on both derivatives and spot exchanges. As a result, the sell-side liquidity crisis has intensified.

Crypto addresses with at least 10,000 ETH arrive at ATH

Lex Moskvoski, the CIO of Moskvoski Capital, noted that crypto addresses with more than 10,000 ETH broke the record in the past 30 days. He explained:

“The number of Ethereum addresses with more than 10k ETH are repeatedly hitting ATH in the last 30 days. It looks like the beginning of a massive build-up. Smart contracts are excluded in this box. ”

Furthermore, decentralized finance (DeFi) projects on the Ethereum network have expanded at an incredible rate, absorbing more than $ 100 billion in liquidity in less than a year. Ethereum smart contracts are one of the most sought after features in DeFi.

Time will tell if ETH will hit the psychological price of $ 5,000 this year, given that Ether has enjoyed a notable bull run in just the first quarter of 2021. Many are inclined to think that Ether will eventually reach $ 5,000 in value. Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban seems to think Ethereum will dwarf Bitcoin in the future, given the reliance on other blockchain projects on his network.

Image Source: Shutterstock