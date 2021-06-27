Ethereum gas rates plummet to yearly lows

Ethereum gas rates have fallen to their lowest level in 2021, with average transactions now costing less than a dollar

The recent crash in the crypto market has seen Ethereum transactions fall once again to profitable levels.

On Sunday he saw that the average transaction fee required was just five gwei, or $ 0.15.

Etherscan ” src=”” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/jfFlFs6eErz5YDY4Lt3qag–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTU0Mi42NTg2ODI2MzQ3MzA2/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/Qxfp1.3C6J40DMnT2JLJ2w–~B/aD00NzI7dz04MzU7YXBwaWQ9eXRhY2h5b24-/https://media.zenfs.com/es/beincrypto_es_147/3505e718703dd86ec4ac1f5ec2728bfc”/> Etherscan ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/jfFlFs6eErz5YDY4Lt3qag–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTU0Mi42NTg2ODI2MzQ3MzA2/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/Qxfp1.3C6J40DMnT2JLJ2w–~B/aD00NzI7dz04MzU7YXBwaWQ9eXRhY2h5b24-/https://media.zenfs.com/es/beincrypto_es_147/3505e718703dd86ec4ac1f5ec2728bfc” class=”caas-img”/>

Following an increase in the price of Ethereum, the price reached an all-time high of $ 4,372 on May 12. Gas rates they had started to rise as the price of Ethereum started to climb higher and higher.

Gas rates in May peaked at 300 gwei, as market participants enjoyed bullish momentum in the non-fungible token (NFT), decentralized finance (DeFi), and decentralized exchange (DEX) sectors.

Etherscan ” src=”” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/8LFXHAEFDhC2OOtFZMgonQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTM4Ni40/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/ffv.9vj.7zYKOlj7QDkBXw–~B/aD02NDQ7dz0xNjAwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/beincrypto_es_147/1401287ac9311db53df476230131dd17″/> Etherscan ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/8LFXHAEFDhC2OOtFZMgonQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTM4Ni40/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/ffv.9vj.7zYKOlj7QDkBXw–~B/aD02NDQ7dz0xNjAwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/beincrypto_es_147/1401287ac9311db53df476230131dd17″ class=”caas-img”/>

However, the recent market correction that has caused Ethereum’s price to drop by more than 50% has caused the overall market to slow down.

The price drop has hit the market hard as popularity wanes, but Negative price action has played favorably on ETH gas rates.

The new yearly lows in transaction fees mean that traders can now spend as little as $ 0.12 to transact on the Ethereum blockchain.

DEX volume drop

Other notable signs of a decline in ETH gas rates is perhaps the decline in DEX volumes.

Uniswap’s volume for the last 24 hours stood at $ 884.5 million. Below its May 19 high. That saw $ 2.62 billion in daily volume.

Uniswap ” src=”” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/KMAcwZWu0AtXNXnnWcNXbA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTU2OC41MzAyNTkzNjU5OTQy/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/.wCQ9XHbM1WD9ORml9z7Ag–~B/aD00MTE7dz02OTQ7YXBwaWQ9eXRhY2h5b24-/https://media.zenfs.com/es/beincrypto_es_147/491ffa00e941b6397342910115f15f32″/> Uniswap ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/KMAcwZWu0AtXNXnnWcNXbA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTU2OC41MzAyNTkzNjU5OTQy/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/.wCQ9XHbM1WD9ORml9z7Ag–~B/aD00MTE7dz02OTQ7YXBwaWQ9eXRhY2h5b24-/https://media.zenfs.com/es/beincrypto_es_147/491ffa00e941b6397342910115f15f32″ class=”caas-img”/>

Recently in February, Binance reportedly spent close to $ 10 million on ETH gas fees as the network became overloaded.

The increase in the volume of ETH and trading transactions caused Binance to temporarily suspend ETH transactions on the exchange.

But it seems those problems are a long way off now that additional DEXs have been created with much lower fees, such as PancakeSwap.

The post Ethereum Gas Rates Plummet to Annual Lows was first seen on BeInCrypto.