Ethereum founder donation shakes Shiba Inu traders

(Bloomberg) – A memecoin invaded the world of philanthropy this week, bringing with it extreme price volatility and puzzling questions about whether $ 1 billion in a prank cryptocurrency can hold its value.

Sandeep Nailwal, a New Delhi cryptocurrency entrepreneur, created India’s Covid Cryptocurrency Relief Fund about three weeks ago after witnessing first-hand deaths caused by lack of oxygen in the hospitals where he worked. as a volunteer, as the country battled a devastating health crisis. Donations initially came in a trickle, raising roughly $ 7.5 million through the middle of this week.

It was then that Vitalik Buterin, one of the creators of the cryptocurrency Ethereum, donated more than 50 billion – yes, with B – of Shiba Inu coins, a meta joke about the joke that is dogecóin. Over the past month, it has rebounded more than 11,000% and, at Monday’s prices, 50 trillion would have been worth nearly $ 2 billion.

But Buterin’s donation, which accounted for more than 5% of the total Shiba Inu coins in circulation, caused prices to drop about 50% on Thursday, leaving the people who bought it struggling to decide whether to sell or hold. It also prompted a broader question about the value of these memecoins and whether donating cryptocurrencies to charity is more problematic than it is worth to recipients who might need immediate liquidity.

“A big challenge here is estimating the value of the donation,” said Brian Mittendorf, an Ohio State University professor who studies nonprofits and the rise of cryptocurrencies in charity. “If something is said to be worth $ 1.5 billion but cannot be settled, then is it really worth that amount?”

The wild week of cryptocurrencies

Buterin’s donation and Shiba Inu’s wild ride are part of a week during which cryptocurrencies have stifled activity in the rest of the market. Tesla Inc. boss Elon Musk shook bitcoin prices after announcing that the company would stop accepting the currency as a form of payment for cars due to environmental concerns. That was just days after the billionaire’s appearance on the “Saturday Night Live” show, where he joked that the dogecóin was a “scam,” causing the currency’s prices to fall.

Despite the decline in Shiba Inu prices, the 50.7 trillion Shiba coins that Buterin donated are still worth about $ 1 billion based on Thursday night prices. Nailwal said the fund plans to slowly sell the coins so it doesn’t hurt individual investors who have started to worry about their holdings being disinflated.

“Many retail traders invest their entire life savings in these coins,” Nailwal, who is also a co-founder of crypto organization Polygon, said in a telephone interview Thursday. Nailwal noted that the plan is to gradually download hundreds of thousands or millions of coins each day, rather than downloading them all at once, in an attempt to avoid a price crash. “We want to be careful.”

Robert Browning lost thousands of dollars following the donation, but the Indiana retail investor isn’t exiting just yet. You are going to keep your millions of Shiba Inu coins, which make up about a quarter of your cryptocurrency holdings, and maybe even buy more.

“Cryptocurrencies are not for the faint of heart,” said the 52-year-old Browning in a phone interview, adding that he believes everyone should increase their holdings by 25%. “Instead of complaining, maybe we could regain our own power.”

Buterin, 27, was born in Kolomna, Russia, but moved to Canada with his family as a child. He was one of the first converts to cryptocurrencies and co-founded Bitcoin magazine in 2011. Two years later, he received a $ 100,000 scholarship from Peter Thiel, allowing him to drop out of college and work on Ethereum full time, launching the network. in 2014. Buterin did not respond to messages requesting comment.

Buterin’s celebrity in the crypto world led him to receive multiple currencies as a kind of promotional tactic. When Shiba Inu was created at the end of last year, half of all coins in circulation were placed in Buterin’s digital wallet.

Its value was limited, like many of the other hundreds of tokens it owns, until the sudden rally in the dogecóin that began last month spread to the Shiba Inu coin.

Huge profits

The remarkable rise of the Shiba Inu coin over the past month means that Buterin’s remaining holdings are an incredible $ 9.1 billion worth of paper, even after the recent pullback. That’s a lot more than the $ 1.2 billion worth of Ethereum he owns, although the price would almost certainly plummet further if he sold.

Browning, the Indiana retail investor, said he was not surprised that Buterin ended up ditching his Shiba Inu coin and that it was a bad idea that they gave him so much in the first place. In theory, taking half of the coins out of the market made them more valuable, but it also made Shiba investors indebted to the founder of another coin, he said.

Original Note: Ethereum Founder's $ 1 Billion Gift Rocks Shiba Coin Traders (1)

