Ethereum Falls Below Short-Term Ascending Trend Line – What’s Next?

All three Ethereum ETFs approved by Canada last week will officially begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) today.

All three ETFs invest directly in Ethereum (the cryptocurrency used on the Ethereum network), which would allow investors to buy into the ETF without going through the complicated process of trading Ether.

However, this news did not stimulate the recovery of prices. With the entire crypto market slowing, the price of Ether has also fallen below the short-term rising trend line, and buyers are struggling to maintain it. The bullish and bearish sides are actively competing for the dominant position of the 20-day moving average support of around $ 2156.

Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency with a market capitalization of $ 244,838,861,145, is down 5.22% with 24 hours and 2.06% in a week.

Ethereum (ETH) price analysis

Source: ETH / USD daily via TradingView

After Ethereum (ETH) hit a new all-time high on April 16, it showed a downtrend and a strong sell appeared last Sunday, pushing the price to around 50 Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) of around $ 1952. Although the bulls were struggling to push prices above the uptrend line, the bears were strong and broke the uptrend line the next day, as shown in the chart.

The bears are sparing no effort today to lower the price to the 20-EMA support line. At press time, ETH is trading at $ 2,084.

Both the bearish MACD and Relative Strength Index breaking even down indicate that bears are currently dominating the market.

If the bears are successful, then the ETH / USD trading pair will soon drop below the $ 2,000 mark. When it comes to Ethereum’s trading volume, there isn’t much buy support for $ 2,000. ETH / USD is very likely to test the 50-day moving average of $ 1,957.

A break below the 50-day EMA will trigger an intensified selloff, which may lead to a drop to the $ 1,580 support level.

Contrary to this assumption, if the currency pair recovers from the current level, it indicates a strong buy on dips. If the price of ETH can be above the uptrend line, then the bulls will try to push the price to an all-time high of $ 2,548.93.

Image Source: Shutterstock