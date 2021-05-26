Ethereum (ETH) Announces Progress With Beacon Chain Update

Ethereum has announced its progress with the Beacon Chain and Altair update, after v1.1.0-alpha.6 – Protostellar Evolution was released, as well as some other new developments for Ethereum.

Protostellar Evolution effectively separates constants, presets, and settings, cleaning up client settings. Protolambda allows for easier network configuration.

As Altair code changes stabilize and once multi-tenant interoperability is achieved, your customer teams the consensus test vectors will pass and the short duration test tests will be activated.

Ethereum 2

The “Rayonism” hackathon completed

They went on to say in a statement that the decision on the schedule will be made in the coming weeks.

Ethereum also announced that the “Rayonism” hackathon was completed, which was a laborious event for the team as they built dozens of nodes and thousands of validators, in addition to securing the Beacon Chain.

The Beacon Chain will provide native support for a rich layer of Ethereum applications with user accounts, contracts and transactions.

Ethereum economy

Rayonism is a project that uses the research and engineering resources of ETH1-ETH2 Merge and sharding, which creates testnets around the ETHGlobal Scaling Hackathon.

The name Rayonism comes from the early abstract art movement with fragmentation and beacon motifs. The statement further stated:

“The Rayonism hackathon enabled teams to rapidly prototype basic Merge designs and better understand how this merged system will work in practice. All teams are now deeply familiar with the structure of Merge and have a clear vision of how their software will evolve next year. “

Ethereum bridge

Ethereum Client Teams now they point to two forks: London and Altair, while Merge has the attention of Ethereum researchers for refinements and spec tests.

After the mid-year updates are complete, the teams will be merged.

