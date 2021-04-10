Ethereum Could Hit $ 10K In 2021 And Overtake Bitcoin, Veteran Trader Says

Compartir

Ethereum is likely to outperform Bitcoin, at least in the short term, said veteran trader Scott Melker in an exclusive interview with Cointelegraph.

Alt szn is upon us

Melker sees this period of Bitcoin price consolidation as particularly bullish for the second-largest cryptocurrency, which recently hit new all-time highs. Melker sees Ether’s outstanding performance as the main catalyst for the recent bull run in the altcoin market.

It also revealed that it has been largely shifting its dollar cost averaging strategy from Bitcoin to Ether in recent months, in order to take advantage of Ethereum’s “tremendous upside potential.”

“For me, it’s like investing in the Internet in the early 1990s,” Melker said.

According to Melker, Etherum could hit the $ 10K price target by the end of 2021.

“I don’t see why that is crazy. It’s basically a little less than five X from here. […] Bitcoin did it almost three times more than last year. “

For Melker’s perspective on Ether, XRP, and other large-cap altcoins, watch the full interview on our YouTube channel and don’t forget to subscribe.