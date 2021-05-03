Ethereum could advance further in the ongoing bull market. These are the next goals for buyers

Ethereum was one of the best in the cryptocurrency market last month, and the price of this cryptocurrency has advanced from $ 1,922 to $ 2,800 in April. The current price is around $ 2,940, and according to digital asset investment guidance provider Two Prime, Ethereum is still undervalued.

Fundamental Analysis: ETH Daily Volume Still High

Ethereum has skyrocketed since the beginning of April, and this cryptocurrency continues to trade in a bull market. ETH daily volume remains high, and if this positive trend continues, Ethereum could soon advance above the $ 3,000 resistance.

The Ethereum network continues to enjoy a significantly high hash rate, and the strong fundamentals of the network continue to be one of the main characteristics of Ethereum. The cryptocurrency market continues to attract institutional investors, and according to the latest news, the European Investment Bank will issue $ 121 million worth of digital bonds on the public Ethereum blockchain.

Ethereum has successfully attracted the attention of institutional investors this year, and according to digital asset investment guidance provider Two Prime, Ethereum is “highly undervalued” compared to Bitcoin.

“Based on our analysis of ETH price performance, derivatives markets and data chain, we believe that ETH has earned a place, alongside BTC, as an institutional grade investment, store of value and reserve asset. Treasury, ”Two Prime wrote.

Bitcoin has surpassed $ 1 trillion in market capitalization and according to Two Prime, Ethereum has started attracting institutional investments in early 2021 and still has plenty of room to grow. It is also important to mention that one of the largest cryptocurrency investment companies in the world, Grayscale Investments, currently owns more than 3.2 million ETH, which represents around 3% of the total supply.

This shows that even big players like Grayscale are confident in the future of Ethereum, which creates price increase pressure. The total value of the Grayscale Ethereum Trust has reached over $ 9 billion as of early May, while the demand for Ether continues to rise.

Technical Analysis: $ 2,500 Represents Strong Support Level

This cryptocurrency has taken a huge leap in a short time and if you decide to buy Ethereum (ETH), you should consider that the price could also weaken from current levels.

Data source: tradingview.com

Ethereum is currently trading around the $ 2,940 level, and if the price jumps above the $ 3,000 resistance, it would be a signal to trade Ethereum (ETH). The next price target could be around $ 3,200 or even $ 3,500; still, if the price falls below the $ 2,500 support, it would be a strong “sell” signal.

