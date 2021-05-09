Ethereum Classic is up 220% this week, but why?

Compartir

Ethereum Classic, a seemingly forgotten cryptocurrency, caught the attention of many this week when its price soared out of nowhere, but there could be a few reasons behind it. Additionally, Bitcoin Cash and other Bitcoin-based forks enjoyed a healthy week in the green, along with Dogecoin, whose price rose on the news of Elon Musk’s appearance on SNL, the famous sitcom, on May 8.

Ethereum Classic skyrocketed this week

Ethereum Classic, Ethereum’s sister fork, enjoyed a price rally this week when its price soared more than 200% to become the cryptocurrency that led the way to the bull market. Ethereum classic (ETC) started the week at a price of $ 36, slowly creeping up to $ 160 on Thursday, then experiencing a correction that took it to $ 118 at the time of writing. But what were the reasons that led to it?

Ethereum Classic has not been the most reliable cryptocurrency out there. In the last year alone, it suffered several 51% attacks that compromised its reliability, pushing the chain back thousands of blocks due to its hash rate dropping at the time. This affected the status of the coin, and now exchanges ask for thousands of confirmations to simply recognize a deposit. For example, Kraken users must wait almost a week (40k confirmations) for a deposit to be effective.

So it would seem counterintuitive that he is now enjoying this resurgence. However, this could be a consequence of the actions of its older brother Ethereum. Ethereum has been planning to change its proof-of-stake consensus algorithm for some time, and the change appears to be even closer now. However, the large mass of miners who are now securing the Ethereum network need to migrate to other chains to survive, and the market could be anticipating this move by betting on Ethereum Classic for the future.

Dogecoin and Bitcoin Cash also rose

Dogecoin also continued its push to a dollar this week, fueled by its de facto ancestor, Elon Musk, who has been one of the big promoters of the meme coin. Dogecoin is up 124% this week, hitting $ 0.71 per unit and experiencing a huge pump due to the expectation that Musk will host an episode of Saturday Night Live. Fans of the cryptocurrency, which has achieved general recognition of influence and people do not normally associate with the cryptocurrency world, expect the bomb after Musk is referred to on the comedy show by millions of viewers.

Bitcoin Cash was also one of the highlights of the week, increasing its price by more than 50%. The price of Bitcoin Cash broke above $ 1,500 and corrected to end the week at around $ 1,350. Bitcoin Cash is only a week away from an update that will bring some improvements to the blockchain. The update introduces a new update program designed to restore confidence and predictability after two controversial forks that have affected the image of the coin. Other forks of the Bitcoin network such as bitcoin gold (BTG) and bitcoin diamond (BCD) and bitcoinsv (BSV) also made significant gains.

https://news.bitcoin.com/ethereum-classic-rose-220-this-week-but-why/