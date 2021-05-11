Ethereum Classic (ETC) price extended its correction from recent highs. Here are the next goals

Ethereum Classic (ETC) has advanced from $ 36.3 above $ 170 since the beginning of May, and the current price is hovering around $ 109. The cryptocurrency market is still under pressure, the price of Ethereum Classic may weaken even more in the coming days, and it may not be the best time to invest in this cryptocurrency.

Fundamental analysis: Recent price appreciation has a less fundamental undertone

Ethereum Classic is a smart contract platform that allows users to exchange money, property, shares and provides a way to manage digital assets without the need for intermediaries. According to its official website, Ethereum Classic is one of the purest decentralized projects in the cryptocurrency space with a bright future.

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

Ethereum Classic was born on July 20, 2016 as a distributed network consisting of a blockchain ledger, a native cryptocurrency (ETC), and a robust ecosystem. Earlier this year, Ethereum Classic was worth between $ 5-6, but this cryptocurrency has steadily grown in value since then.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) price has skyrocketed since the beginning of May and despite the current correction, there is no risk of the trend reversing for now. Ethereum Classic keeps the original Ethereum blockchain unchanged, but the recent price appreciation has a less fundamental undertone.

“The price has risen partly due to speculation following Ethereum’s massive rally and partly because market participants are speculating that ETC will have more relevance after the ETH 2.0 update. Since ETH will go to proof-of-stake, leaving ETC with proof-of-work, traders speculating on whether that change will give ETC the opportunity to trade independently and offer an alternative to the proof-of-stake chain, “he said. Joe DiPasquale, CEO of crypto hedge fund BitBull Capital.

Ethereum Classic continues to trade in a bull market, the daily volume of this cryptocurrency is still high, but if the price falls below the $ 80 support, it would be a firm ‘sell’ signal.

Technical Analysis: $ 80 Represents Strong Support Level

This cryptocurrency has taken a huge leap in a short time and if you decide to buy Ethereum Classic (ETC), you should consider that the price could also weaken from current levels. The liquidity of this cryptocurrency has increased dramatically this month and despite the recent correction, Ethereum Classic continues to attract the attention of traders.

Data source: tradingview.com

The critical support levels are $ 100 and $ 80, $ 120, 140 and $ 160, represent the current resistance levels. If the price breaks above $ 120 in the next few days, it would be a signal to trade Ethereum Classic (ETC), and the first target could be around $ 140.

Rising above $ 140 supports the continuation of the uptrend, and we have the path open to a resistance level of $ 160. On the other hand, if the price falls below $ 80, it would probably be a trend reversal signal, and we have the road open to $ 60.

Resume

Ethereum Classic (ETC) has risen since May 1 and this cryptocurrency continues to trade in a bull market. Despite the current correction, there is no risk of the trend reversing for now, but it would probably be a trend reversal signal if the price falls below the $ 80 support.