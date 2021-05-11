Ethereum breaks $ 4000 for the first time, setting a new record

Compartir

Ethereum, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency, with a market capitalization of $ 477 billion, broke the psychological barrier of $ 4,000 for the first time today, setting a new all-time high of $ 4,142.

At the time of writing, Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $ 4,128. Ethereum is currently stuck in a state of price discovery.

Last week Ethereum outperformed Bank of America in terms of market capitalization. According to AssetDash data, Ethereum is now considered the world’s 15th largest asset, surpassing consumer giants Johnson & Johnson and Walmart. Its valuation now lags behind JPMorgan.

Last Friday, asset management company VanEck submitted a proposal for an Ethereum exchange-traded fund (ETF) to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, spurring a price surge for Ether.

On April 17, the Ontario Securities Commission approved three Ethereum ETFs (exchange-traded funds). CI Global Asset Management, Purpose Investments Inc. and Evolve Fund Group Inc. have received approval to launch three separate Ether ETFs. A fourth Ethereum ETF was also launched in late April by 3iQ.

At the same time, the increased institutional interest in Ethereum also inspired Ethereum bulls. According to a report from Coinshares, the positive sentiment around Ethereum resulted in inflows of $ 30 million, bringing total investment products under management to a record $ 13.9 billion.

According to data from Coinmarketcap, Ethereum has risen 33.40% in the last 7 days.

Ethereum (ETH) price analysis

Source: ETH / USDT Daily via TradingView

It can be seen from the candlestick chart above that the price of Ether has been going up for 10 consecutive days.

The ETH / USDT transaction price is much higher than that of the exponential moving average. Both the sloping moving average and the bullish MACD indicate that bulls are currently dominating the market.

The potential behind the Etherum network is great, and there is a lot of anticipation and optimism for some of the upcoming network infrastructure upgrades, which will be important: EIP-1559 and ETH 2.0. Such updates will partially help solve the problem of expensive gas fees on the Ethereum network, and with the integration of a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, a greener alternative to the current proof-of-work protocol will be offered.

Market analyst Lark Davis believes that Ethereum has great potential and will consolidate its position as a deflationary currency later this year as its value will continue to increase over time.

Image Source: Shutterstock