Ethereum breaks $ 2,500 and achieves its highest daily close

After falling to lows of $ 2,100 due to speculation that the administration of US President Joe Biden would increase capital gains, Ethereum (ETH) has regained momentum and surpassed the psychological price of $ 2,500.

Market analyst Lark Davis has acknowledged that ETH has reached the highest daily close in history, a bullish signal for Ethereum.

ETH is up 22.5% in the last 24 hours to trade at $ 2,550 at the time of writing, according to CoinMarketCap.

The second-largest cryptocurrency based on market cap has been targeting new all-time highs (ATHs) and has risen since breaking its previous record of $ 1,400 set in 2018. However, it has yet to retest its all-time high of approximately $ 2640.

Market trader Michael van de Poppe recently revealed that Ethereum may be considering the $ 5,000 price level. On-chain metrics provider Santiment echoes his sentiments, revealing that an uptrend of $ 3K and more looked promising for Ethereum, thanks to the rise of the non-fungible token (NFT) and decentralized finance (DeFi) sectors that They depend on the Ethereum blockchain to operate. .

Ethereum is trading above stable support

Ethereum’s current price above $ 2,500 is trading above its stable support, Ali Martinez said. The network analyst explained:

“Intotheblock’s IOMAP shows that ETH is currently trading above stable support. More than 200,000 addresses bought 10 million Ethereum at $ 2,270. This demand barrier can absorb any downward pressure, as the holders within it could do anything to prevent their investments from running out of money. “

More participants are also jumping on the Ethereum bandwagon. Crypto data provider Glassnode has revealed that the number of non-zero ETH addresses reached an ATH of 57,960,448.

Ethereum, along with other altcoins, has enjoyed a remarkable bull run. For example, Dogecoin (DOGE) recently entered the top ten list despite being initially invented as a “joke coin” based on the “Doge” meme featuring a Shina Inu dog.

With a market cap of $ 294.73 billion, will Ethereum hit highs of $ 5,000 before the end of 2021? Only time will tell.

Image Source: Shutterstock