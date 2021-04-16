Ethereum Berlin update goes live, will it deliver on its promise?

Yesterday the block 12,244,000 of the Ethereum network was officially mined, which marked the beginning of “Berlin”, the update of the protocol. Let’s talk a little more about it!

Ethereum update, ‘Berlin’, what is your goal?

Specifically at 10:07:03 AM (+ UTC) on Thursday, April 15, the 12,244,000 block of the Ethereum network was mined, according to Etherscan data. But why is this so important?

As we have previously explained the CryptoTrend, the demand that exists on the Ethereum Blockchain has increased greatly. And, as we’ve explained, this has resulted in the inability to quickly process your transactions and therefore high transaction fees.

The truth is that this is about one of Ethereum’s key problems: scalability. In this sense, for years ETH developers have worked hard to offer solutions to the serious problem.

Thus, the Berlin hard fork, which just took place yesterday, is a solution aimed at lowering Ethereum’s transaction fees, even if only slightly. Specifically, it is the third update experienced by Ethereum, after Istanbul and Muir Glacier.

How do you plan to meet your goal?

In this sense, Berlin is a network update that makes changes to the Ethereum software. Hence, she incorporates four Ethereum Enhancement Proposals (EIP), made by users and embedded in the blockchain code by lead developers.

Get ready! The Berlin network upgrade is coming soon. See the post below to learn more about what’s included and how to upgrade to the latest clients.https: //t.co/oDKvMz33lt – Ethereum (@ethereum) March 8, 2021

In this way, these proposals include EIP-2565, which reduces some gas costs algorithmically, and EIP-2718, which is a container that allows multiple types of transactions on the blockchain.

Therefore, Berlin is a new step that Ethereum takes in the direction of ETH 2.0. This update seeks to establish a complete change in the way the network processes transaction fees, as previously explained in CryptoTrend.

Still, it is important to note that the long-awaited EIP-1559 is not included within Berlin. In this sense, it is expected to be implemented in the next update, London; which will take place approximately in July.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related