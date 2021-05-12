Ether Balances On Centralized Exchanges Fall To Lowest Since June 2019

Compartir

Glassnode claims that Bitcoin investors have been converting BTC into Ether for May.

According to analysis by on-chain analytics provider Glassnode, the sum of Ethereum on exchanges has fallen to its lowest level in nearly two years.

Glassnode estimates that only 13.3 million Ether is currently held on centralized exchanges, the lowest since June 2019. As such, centralized platforms contain approximately $ 52.4 billion in ETH or 11.5% of the total supply. of Ethereum.

#Ethereum $ ETH Trade balance just hit a 23-month low of 13,384,235,936 ETH See metric: https://t.co/1dCpD2ey8E pic.twitter.com/FGZHqXr3Pa – glassnode alerts (@glassnodealerts) May 10, 2021

The amount of Ether on centralized exchanges has fallen 30% in 9 months since it peaked at 19 million ETH during September 2020.

A low ETH balance on exchanges is generally considered bullish for the markets as it drives a reduction in supply relative to demand on popular trading platforms. The decline in currency balances suggests that long-term investors are moving their assets to secure storage or locking in their funds for returns through decentralized financing protocols or gambling.

In its Monday “Week on Chain” report, the data provider also noted that there has been some reduction in exposure to Bitcoin in favor of Ethereum.

Glassnode correlated the spending behavior of reasonably old Bitcoin unspent transaction outflows between 6 months and 3 years, finding evidence that long-term investors might have recently been turning to ETH:

“While this is just an empirical observation (correlation <> causation), the clear increase in these older BTCs being spent back in circulation after an extended period of retention makes a compelling case.”

Bitcoin’s Spent Outflows vs. ETH Price: Glassnode

The report added that on-chain activity has increased significantly in the past four weeks for Ethereum amid the recent bullish price action for Ether. The total number of smart contract calls, Uniswap transactions, and daily transactions have seen notable spikes since the beginning of the year.

Daily transactions hit an all-time high of 1.63 million this week, representing a 22.5% increase from the previous peak in December 2017.

At the time of writing, Ethereum prices were trading at just under $ 3,900, cooling down from its recent all-time high of $ 4,220 on May 10.