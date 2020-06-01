Ethanol prices rose in the state of São Paulo in May, supported by a gradual recovery in the economy of the country’s largest consumer market, the Center for Advanced Studies in Applied Economics (Cepea) said on Monday.

Despite this, last month’s high recovers only part of the strong losses recorded in March and April, when the isolation measures imposed to contain the coronavirus pandemic strongly impacted the consumption of biofuel.

According to the Cepea / Esalq indicator, the average price of hydrous ethanol in the plants was 1.4352 reais per liter in May, an increase of 5.75% in relation to April, while the average value of anhydrous ethanol reached 1.5803 reais / liter, slightly up 0.4%.

Cepea has registered a high in hydrated ethanol prices since April 24th. For anhydrous, the sequence is shorter, with the last drop being recorded in the week ending April 30.

“Even in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the good advantage of hydrated ethanol in São Paulo stations favored demand and made distributors in need of replenishing stocks,” said the Esalq / USP institution, still citing the impacts of the health crisis.

In addition, Cepea mentioned the firm stance of the sellers during the month of May, although the center-south of the country is still in the beginning of the season.

In terms of volume, there was an increase of 6.93% in the uptake of hydrated ethanol in relation to the previous month. In the annual comparison, however, there is a decrease of 53.6%.

“In the case of anhydrous ethanol, the growth in the number of deals in the spot market (spot) stands out,” added the report.

