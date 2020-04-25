Ethan Page talks about the WWE layoffs. The Impact tag team champion commented on who he would like to face in the company.

Ethan Page, half of Impact’s tag team champions at The North, was interviewed by Wrestling Inc. where revealed against who of the dismissed of the last week of WWE he would like to meet at Impact Wrestling.

Yes, there are three out there that are good chances. You have Hawkins and Ryder against The North. You have The Revival against the North and you have The Club against The North. So who will pull the trigger first when things return to normal?

Ethan also talked about how he feels after seeing his WWE teammates lose their jobs.

It is heartbreaking, since many of my colleagues and friends lost their jobs, it is something that nobody wants to see. I am excited to see who adapts and creates something out of this. I think this is where stars are made or rebuilt. Look at Drew McIntyre: If he had never left, he couldn’t have the career he has now. But if you think about it, and I’m not the one who knows anything about internal affairs, let’s say that all this will be clarified in the next three months. All of these fighters have been paid for the past three months, so they could get their jobs back at the end of this, with their fingers crossed. That’s the best hope that things will get better and they get paid to sit at home for three months. I do not know.

He also commented on who he would like to see soon at Impact Wrestling.

Look, if you ask me if I texted Scott D’Amore asking if Eric Young still lives in Nashville and that if we keep filming in Nashville we could get Eric Young back, it’s not impossible that he definitely has. [ se ríe] He is a world class talent and it was very heartbreaking to see these guys lose their source of income and their dreams.

