Ethan Hayter wins in Alcalá la Real and is the new leader in Andalusia

05/19/2021 at 5:32 PM CEST

The British cyclist Ethan Hayter, from Team Ineos, won this Wednesday the second stage of the Vuelta a Andalucía, disputed between Iznájar (Córdoba) and Alcalá la Real (Jaén), of 183 kilometers, with a time of 5 hours, 4 minutes and 31 seconds.

The Englishman beat Miguel Ángel López, who finished second, and the Norwegian Bystrom at the finish line. Hayter was the strongest in the last ascent of the day and the arrival to the cobblestone pavement of the town of Jaén.

The victory on the second day of the Ineoes runner, who yesterday was fourth with the same time as Gonzalo Serrano (Movistar) from Madrid, allows him to position himself as the new leader of the general classification.