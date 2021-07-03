Ethan Embry to play Johnny Thunder in Stargirl season 2

It appears that another member of the original Justice Society of America will appear in the second season of “Stargirl” by The CW. A character that was also expected to appear because it is related to Thunderbolt. Actor Jim Gaffigan voices the magic pixie Yz in the original version, and we also know that Alkoya Brunson will be Jakeem Thunder in the series. Now comes the information that Ethan embry has been hired to play Johnny Thunder.

Created by John Wentworth and Stan Aschmeier in 1940, Johnny Thunder debuted in Flash Comics # 1. The seventh child of a seventh child, born at 7 a.m. on Saturday, July 7, the seventh day of the week, the seventh day of the seventh month in 1917, Johnny received the pink pen containing Thunderbolt on his seventh birthday. . He would go on to have many adventures with Yz, even accidentally joining the JSA where he became a valued member of the team.

Although in the first season of the series it was said all the original JSA was dead, in the season finale it was revealed that the Starman had survived. Therefore, it would not be surprising to know that there are other members alive, or it could always be a flashback. What does seem clear is that this season, the pen and Thunderbolt Yz will be linked to the young Jakeem Thunder.

Along with this, there is also the information that this season it will arrive under the subtitle “Summer School”. Its premiere is announced for the August 10, and in it we will have villains like Eclipso and Shade, together with new potential allies like Jade.

